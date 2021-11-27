Could Kellen Cowboys to Replace Bears' Nagy?

Kellen Moore has been named by the Sporting News as a potential candidate to replace embattled Bears coach Nagy.

FRISCO - Does Kellen Moore spend time thinking about future head coaching opportunities behind his present duties with the Dallas Cowboys?

“Not one bit,” Moore said recently. “I don’t worry about any of that stuff. That’s [agent] Dave Dunn’s job. He does a great job with it.”

Moore, the Cowboys offensive coordinator, is generally considered to be doing a great job in Dallas as well - and his focus on his responsibilities is among the reasons why.

Frankly, though, and with all due respect to Moore: It's ridiculous to believe that as opportunities pop up, Dunn and Dunn alone gives them thumbs-up or thumbs-down consideration, without ever considering or consulting with Moore himself.

When it comes to NFL jobs, there are not presently any openings, though Jon Gruden's spot in Las Vegas (a natural fit for Moore regionally and otherwise) is being help by a temporary replacement in Rich Bisaccia, and though there is certainly a "hot seat'' for Matt Nagy in Chicago.

Which leads us to our latest national speculation.

Kellen Moore has been named by the Sporting News as a potential candidate to replace embattled Bears coach Nagy.

“There have been some comparisons made between [Justin] Fields and Dak Prescott, so why not turn to the play-caller who has helped make Prescott an elite passer with the dual threat of running in his back pocket?” Sporting News writes. “Moore might still be too young, but it also might be time for a true hotshot to get his shot in Chicago. Moore is mature and has learned well under Super Bowl-winner Mike McCarthy.”

We can pick apart Sporting News' logic if we wish. We're not overwhelmed, for instance, by the Fields/Prescott comp, nor do we find it particularly moving in terms of what Chicago might think of Moore. We can argue about Dak's status as an "elite passer and runner'' as well. And finally, we have no idea how a writer we've never heard of knows the ins and outs of "maturity'' and "learning'' here inside The Star.

We do know that if Dallas' offense gets back on track - the Cowboys are presently in a skid that saw them lose three of four games in November - the 33-year-old Moore will again be routinely connected to coaching vacancies ... and he'll be aware of those connections, no matter what he claims about his agent's mastery of the situation.

Moore is making an astute move in denying any knowledge of anything, though. At this time, he's employed by the Cowboys, and won't be interviewing for NFL jobs until after the Cowboys season is over ... at which time he and other candidates, and the overseers of likely vacancies in Chicago and Vegas and wherever, can pick through the lists to find themselves matches.

