McCarthy Job Secure; Cowboys Get 'Gratifying Win' Over Bengals

Andy Dalton Homecoming Performance Outshined by Dallas Cowboys Defense in Convincing Road Win Over Cincinnati - And Coach McCarthy Is Secure

While Andy Dalton received the game ball in a successful homecoming, the Dallas defense stole the spotlight in a convincing 30-7 road win over Cincinnati.

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy, who not surprisingly will retain his job for the 2021 season, per @mortreport, gave credit to the defense.

"On a number of fronts, it was a very gratifying victory,'' McCarthy said. "Defense stepped up time and time again."

Facing a struggling offense, the Cowboys defense took advantage in an impressive showing, forcing three consecutive turnovers, boosting Dallas to a quick 17-point lead.

Aldon Smith, who returned the second fumble 78 yards to the house, joked postgame about his great speed.

“I know that I’m like really fast,'' Smith said. "So as soon as I picked it up, I just knew that it was just going to be impossible for me to get caught.”

The Dallas offense didn’t have its best game but managed to hold and extend its lead with Dalton under center. Dalton, who started for the Bengals for almost a decade, played well, completing 16 of 23 passes for 185 yards and two touchdowns.

While this win hurts the Cowboys in the race for a potential top 2021 NFL draft pick, it keeps the dream alive for a potential playoff appearance. The weak NFC East division has Dallas one win below the first place 5-7 Washington Football Team.

Dallas now improves to 4-9 and will turn its attention to the San Francisco 49ers in a crucial home matchup next Sunday.

Said Cowboys star Ezekiel Elliott: “We’re not out of it. This win is definitely going to help. We definitely built some momentum today.”