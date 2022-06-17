Coach Mike McCarthy Fined $100,000 by NFL for Cowboys Practice

. This marks the second time in two offseasons the Cowboys have been punished for such an offense.

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys - and specifically coach Mike McCarthy - have received a financial slap on the wrist for crossing the line of physicality in NFL offseason practices.

This time around, as revealed on Thursday by Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, coach Mike McCarthy has been fined $100,000 by the NFL, with additional punishment in the form of the team losing an organized team activity day next year.

This marks the second time in as many offseasons the Cowboys have been punished for such an offense, with McCarthy absorbing a $50,000 fine a year ago.

This week, McCarthy lauded the work of his team, reducing the planned three-day minicamp by following up Tuesday practice with a “bonding” day at Top Golf on Wednesday before excusing the players, who will next report for training camp in Oxnard, California, on July 25.

The Cowboys believe they accomplished a great deal in recent weeks, led by a fully healthy quarterback Dak Prescott, who says his “confidence is through the roof.”

Said McCarthy of his decision to make the three-day minicamp a shorter version: “I just felt like we crossed the finish line.”

And according to the NFL, McCarthy and company crossed another line - and will now pay a modest price for having done so..

