Skip to main content

Coach Mike McCarthy Fined $100,000 by NFL for Cowboys Practice

. This marks the second time in two offseasons the Cowboys have been punished for such an offense.

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys - and specifically coach Mike McCarthy - have received a financial slap on the wrist for crossing the line of physicality in NFL offseason practices.

This time around, as revealed on Thursday by Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, coach Mike McCarthy has been fined $100,000 by the NFL, with additional punishment in the form of the team losing an organized team activity day next year. 

This marks the second time in as many offseasons the Cowboys have been punished for such an offense, with McCarthy absorbing a $50,000 fine a year ago.

This week, McCarthy lauded the work of his team, reducing the planned three-day minicamp by following up Tuesday practice with a “bonding” day at Top Golf on Wednesday before excusing the players, who will next report for training camp in Oxnard, California, on July 25.

The Cowboys believe they accomplished a great deal in recent weeks, led by a fully healthy quarterback Dak Prescott, who says his “confidence is through the roof.”

Scroll to Continue

No image description

att-stadium-071715-usnews-getty-ftr_152ey43t9604v147i8ltrani6l
Play

Cowboys Futbol? AT&T Stadium Named 2026 World Cup Venue

Football stars of a different kind will take to AT&T Stadium's turf in 2026.

By Geoff Magliochetti1 hour ago
1 hour ago
ethan bird dallas cowboys
Play

Cowboys Hate from TV Weatherman Goes Viral

A weatherman in Mississippi takes a cheap shot at the Cowboys

By Timm Hamm3 hours ago
3 hours ago
kelvin j
Play

Kelvin Joseph Injury Update: 'Full Go' for Cowboys Camp?

Dallas has depth at corner. But it's a luxury that doesn't last forever - and the Cowboys hope Joseph's ascension can begin in Oxnard.

By Mike Fisher8 hours ago
8 hours ago

Said McCarthy of his decision to make the three-day minicamp a shorter version: “I just felt like we crossed the finish line.”

And according to the NFL, McCarthy and company crossed another line - and will now pay a modest price for having done so..

Want more Dallas Cowboys? Subscribe to the Daily Cowboys SI Newsletter with Mike Fisher now!

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts 

att-stadium-071715-usnews-getty-ftr_152ey43t9604v147i8ltrani6l
News

Cowboys Futbol? AT&T Stadium Named 2026 World Cup Venue

By Geoff Magliochetti1 hour ago
ethan bird dallas cowboys
News

Cowboys Hate from TV Weatherman Goes Viral

By Timm Hamm3 hours ago
kelvin j
News

Kelvin Joseph Injury Update: 'Full Go' for Cowboys Camp?

By Mike Fisher8 hours ago
dak-prescott-090921-getty-ftr_1cmun7i3i7alc1f3asfwwyqvu6
News

Run, Dak, Run! Should Cowboys Unleash QB Prescott?

By Timm Hamm8 hours ago
sam cow
News

Cowboys Ex Michael Sam Back in Football - In Unusual Role

By Mike Fisher9 hours ago
micah parsons 3
News

Twenty Plenty: Can Cowboys Micah Parsons Get 20 Sacks?

By Zach Dimmitt9 hours ago
U6QXCWLOPZARVLW3Y5I2QCBJLI
News

Cowboys' Dalton Schultz: A Top-10 TE, a Top-Paid TE?

By Kevin Tame Jr.13 hours ago
0FC028C9-BA47-454E-8DE3-69D4B2C42BF4
News

Cowboys Coach Mike McCarthy Cancels Minicamp for TopGolf

By Cowboys Country StaffJun 15, 2022