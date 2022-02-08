Coach Turns Down Offer with Cowboys, Mike McCarthy Staff Changes

Now we have a change - and it's one that reportedly wasn't Dallas' idea.

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys coaching staff in 2022 is not going to look vastly different from the 2021 edition, even as owner Jerry Jones' immediate reaction to the season-ending playoff loss was to announce his plan to "think about'' the issues.

Instead, coach Mike McCarthy remains in place, finally having received the public backing of Jones. Defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, as first reported by CowboysSI.com, was lured back to the Cowboys after taking head coaching interviews all over the NFL with a "futures promise'' of an increased salary should he remain with Dallas, and maybe even an understanding that someday, he might be the head coach inside The Star. And the Dolphins hiring Niners assistant Mike McDaniel as their new head coach means that offensive coordinator Kellen Moore will have finished second in Miami and will also be back in Dallas.

But now we have a change - and it's one that reportedly wasn't Dallas' idea.

As we've already reported, the team is hiring Robert Prince to be the new wide receivers coach, and Prince, behind his undeniably accomplishments also has ties to Moore, having been the Boise State wide receivers coach during Moore’s final season as the Broncos quarterback.

Prince is replacing Adam Henry, as his contract expired.

But Henry leaving is apparently Henry's idea.

Henry declined to return to Dallas in his same role, according to a report from the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, and that is what triggered the Cowboys' decision to pivot to Prince.

Henry is famous for having mentored Odell Beckham Jr. both in college and in two NFL stops. Prince now gets a chance to work with a Dallas receivers room that may be in flux, with Amari Cooper subject to a salary-cap decision and Michael Gallup and Cedrick Wilson among the key Cowboys free agents.

