'Coach of the Year'? Odds Don't Favor Dallas Cowboys' Mike McCarthy
FRISCO - The way to win win the 2022 Coach of the Year award?
Don't win 12 games in 2021.
That - more than any particular knock against Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy - is why the NFL Coach of the Year odds are against him.
The award is not given to the "best'' coach.
It's often about a turnaround.
And as much as some Cowboys critics don't wish to admit it, McCarthy and his 12-5 record last year means Dallas already "turned around.''
Now, the fact that McCarthy is near the betting basement is something short of a positive sign. And of course the Sean Payton gossips are going to have a field day with it ...
NFL COY Odds
Coach (Team) Odds
Kyle Shanahan (49ers) +1500
Andy Reid (Chiefs) +1500
Mike Vrabel (Titans) +1500
Kevin Stefanski (Browns) +1500
Nathaniel Hackett (Broncos) +1500
Brandon Staley (Chargers) +1500
Sean McVay (Rams) +1500
Sean McDermott (Bills) +1500
Zac Taylor (Bengals) +1800
Frank Reich (Colts) +1800
Mike McDaniel (Dolphins) +2000
Kevin O’Connell (Vikings) +2000
Bill Belichick (Patriots) +2000
Todd Bowles (Buccaneers) +2000
Josh McDaniels (Raiders) +2200
John Harbaugh (Ravens) +2200
Doug Pederson (Jaguars) +2500
Nick Sirianni (Eagles) +2500
Brian Daboll (Giants) +2500
Matt LaFleur (Packers) +2500
Dennis Allen (Saints) +2500
Robert Saleh (Jets) +3000
Matt Rhule (Panthers) +3000
Ron Rivera (Commanders) +3000
Mike McCarthy (Cowboys) +3000
Kliff Kingsbury (Cardinals) +3000
Arthur Smith (Falcons) +4000
Matt Eberflus (Bears) +4000
Mike Tomlin (Steelers) +4500
Pete Carroll (Seahawks) +6000
Lovie Smith (Texans) +6000
Dan Campbell (Lions) +6000
Based off Caesars Sportsbook’s odds, its eight coaches listed as co-favorites each have a 6.25-percent chance of winning NFL Coach of the Year in the 2022-23 NFL season. If you were to wager $100 on any of them, you’d win $1,500 and return $1,600. Or ... if you want to make $3,000, bet on McCarthy!
