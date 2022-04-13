Skip to main content

'Coach of the Year'? Odds Don't Favor Dallas Cowboys' Mike McCarthy

As much as some Cowboys critics don't wish to admit it, McCarthy and his 12-5 record last year means Dallas already "turned around.''

FRISCO - The way to win win the 2022 Coach of the Year award?

Don't win 12 games in 2021.

That - more than any particular knock against Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy - is why the NFL Coach of the Year odds are against him. 

mcc dak super

The award is not given to the "best'' coach.

mcc sigh

 It's often about a turnaround.

mcc payton

And as much as some Cowboys critics don't wish to admit it, McCarthy and his 12-5 record last year means Dallas already "turned around.''

Now, the fact that McCarthy is near the betting basement is something short of a positive sign. And of course the Sean Payton gossips are going to have a field day with it  ...

NFL COY Odds

Coach (Team) Odds

Kyle Shanahan (49ers) +1500

Andy Reid (Chiefs) +1500

Mike Vrabel (Titans) +1500

Kevin Stefanski (Browns) +1500

Nathaniel Hackett (Broncos) +1500

Brandon Staley (Chargers) +1500

Sean McVay (Rams) +1500

Sean McDermott (Bills) +1500

Zac Taylor (Bengals) +1800

Frank Reich (Colts) +1800

Mike McDaniel (Dolphins) +2000

Kevin O’Connell (Vikings) +2000

Bill Belichick (Patriots) +2000

Todd Bowles (Buccaneers) +2000

Josh McDaniels (Raiders) +2200

John Harbaugh (Ravens) +2200

Doug Pederson (Jaguars) +2500

Nick Sirianni (Eagles) +2500

Brian Daboll (Giants) +2500

Matt LaFleur (Packers) +2500

Dennis Allen (Saints) +2500

Robert Saleh (Jets) +3000

Matt Rhule (Panthers) +3000

Ron Rivera (Commanders) +3000

Mike McCarthy (Cowboys) +3000

Kliff Kingsbury (Cardinals) +3000

Arthur Smith (Falcons) +4000

Matt Eberflus (Bears) +4000

Mike Tomlin (Steelers) +4500

Pete Carroll (Seahawks) +6000

Lovie Smith (Texans) +6000

Dan Campbell (Lions) +6000

Based off Caesars Sportsbook’s odds, its eight coaches listed as co-favorites each have a 6.25-percent chance of winning NFL Coach of the Year in the 2022-23 NFL season. If you were to wager $100 on any of them, you’d win $1,500 and return $1,600. Or ... if you want to make $3,000, bet on McCarthy!

