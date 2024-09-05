Cowboys Country

Cowboys Roundup: Compelling storylines vs Browns; Next DaRon Bland

The latest Dallas Cowboys news for Thursday, September 5.

Josh Sanchez

Aug 11, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Xavier Smith (19) is pushed out of bounds by Dallas Cowboys cornerback Caelen Carson (41) during the first half at SoFi Stadium.
Aug 11, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Xavier Smith (19) is pushed out of bounds by Dallas Cowboys cornerback Caelen Carson (41) during the first half at SoFi Stadium. / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
Happy Thursday, ladies and gentleman. It is officially NFL kickoff! We have to wait a few more days until the Dallas Cowboys step onto the field, but football is back.

There's not much more to say, so we won't waste any time, let's just jump right into some of the headlines making the rounds in Cowboys Nation.

The next DaRon Bland

Caelen Carson, Dallas Cowboys
Jun 5, 2024; Frisco, TX, USA; Dallas Cowboys cornerback Caelen Carson (41) goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility in Frisco, Texas. / Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Caelen Carson has been thrust into the starting role, but he is up for the challenge.

Could the Dallas Cowboys rookie be the next breakout star like All-Pro cornerback DaRon Bland?

Five compelling storylines for Cowboys vs Browns

Mike Zimmer, Dallas Cowboys
Jul 30, 2024; Oxnard, CA, USA; Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer during training camp at the River Ridge Playing Fields in Oxnard, California. / Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images

The Cowboys Wire outlined some compelling storylines for the team's season opener against the Cleveland Browns.

Cowboys Quick Hits

Top 3 Dallas Cowboys fantasy football players to start in Week 1... Cowboys star Micah Parsons issues ominous warning to NFL offenses... Micah Parsons gives inspiring advice to young athletes... NFL Insider throws all the cold water on Dak Prescott extension with Cowboys... Cowboys veteran receiver fires back at Dak Prescott's critics... Dallas Cowboys rival suspended for secret video recording release... Cowboys rookie unfazed by Week 1 challenge that lies ahead... Does Jerry Jones have wild plan to steal spotlight with Dak contract?

Published
