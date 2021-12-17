Sources: Cowboys Change in Starting Lineup on Offense?

Skip to main content
    •
    December 17, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Sources: Cowboys Considering Change in Starting Lineup on Offense

    “Focused,” McCarthy says of Connor Williams. “I love the way Connor has handled everything. Graded out very high on his participation last week. He is dialed in. He hasn’t blinked. Appreciate that from him.”
    Author:

    FRISCO - If it seems to you like the Dallas Cowboys are suddenly heaping praise on recently-benched offensive lineman Connor Williams, you're right. They are.

    If it seems to you that there must be a reason for the sudden reversal of opinion on one of the NFL's most-penalized players ... you're right. There is.

    Sources tell CowboysSI.com that the Cowboys are dissatisfied with the switch that allowed previous coaching staff favorite Connor McGovern to take over at left guard a month ago, and that as a recognition of the offense's recent struggles, the 9-4 Cowboys are considering another reversal of opinion that could see McGovern going back to the bench and Williams reclaiming his first-team perch.

    Coach Mike McCarthy is not ready to confirm our sourced understanding that Dallas is considering elevating Williams. But on Thursday, McCarthy was as effusive in his praise of Williams as he was a month ago when discussing the super-sub McGovern.

    “Focused,” McCarthy said of Williams. “I love the way Connor has handled everything. Graded out very high on his participation last week. He is dialed in. He hasn’t blinked. Appreciate that from him.”

    Does Dallas "appreciate'' Williams enough to give him back the job he's held for the better part of four years? Consider the circumstances that led to his benching.

    One, the sub-packages involving McGovern - sometimes lined up at fullback, sometimes at tight end, sometimes out wide in a receiver's stance - unveiled his athleticism. And it worked. And it was, respectfully, "cute.''

    No image description

    8C17BAF2-C567-45A4-98CE-65BD1C939F6C
    Play

    Sources: Cowboys Change in Starting Lineup on Offense?

    “Focused,” McCarthy says of Connor Williams. “I love the way Connor has handled everything. Graded out very high on his participation last week. He is dialed in. He hasn’t blinked. Appreciate that from him.”

    29 seconds ago
    218568569_341011537484003_3730032611668514166_n
    Play

    Dak Prescott EXCLUSIVE: How New Workouts Help Cowboys QB

    "I know it all needs to work together and it’s a chain,'' Dak Prescott tells CowboysSI.com. "At this position (or quarterback) it starts at the feet and starts at the ground force.''

    46 minutes ago
    2B80E05A-2682-4E9A-9ED6-9D39FD0400F3
    Play

    Cowboys Injury Updates on Tank & Tony

    The Cowboys are monitoring foot issues with Tony Pollard and DeMarcus Lawrence.

    7 hours ago

    Two, Williams was a penalty machine.

    The Cowboys never did say that Williams, who we're told could return to the lineup Sunday at the New York Giants, played poorly. But the penalties became a bit of a phenomenon. And maybe got into Williams' head.

    The Cowboys now give Williams (who in the season’s first 10 weeks had 13 penalties) credit for battling through all of that.

    From right guard Zack Martin: “It’s tough when another guy comes in at your spot,” Martin said. “You (tend to) kind of check out, but that’s something he did really well. He stayed locked in. He came to work every day. He prepared as if he was playing, so when this stuff comes up, he’s just right back into the mix.”

    Back into the mix?

    From QB Dak Prescott: Williams is "just a guy that comes into the building each and every day and tries to get better and tries to do whatever he can to help this team. Stayed consistent all the way through it, through everything, through the adversity obviously. Whatever he has to do, he’s willing to do it, and that’s all you can ask for in a teammate.”

    It seems that Dallas is about to ask Connor Williams a familiar favor: To play left guard.

    8C17BAF2-C567-45A4-98CE-65BD1C939F6C
    News

    Sources: Cowboys Change in Starting Lineup on Offense?

    29 seconds ago
    218568569_341011537484003_3730032611668514166_n
    News

    Dak Prescott EXCLUSIVE: How New Workouts Help Cowboys QB

    46 minutes ago
    2B80E05A-2682-4E9A-9ED6-9D39FD0400F3
    News

    Cowboys Injury Updates on Tank & Tony

    7 hours ago
    pollard ro
    News

    New: Pollard Practice Status With Cowboys

    10 hours ago
    8BCD0167-F0DC-431E-938D-01F9C89C6EE7
    News

    Cardinals at Cowboys Week 17 Kickoff Moves

    11 hours ago
    USATSI_17256650
    News

    Former Cowboy Deion Sanders Makes College Football History

    12 hours ago
    Cowboys - Urban
    News

    BREAKING: Once Interested in Cowboys, Urban Meyer Fired by Jaguars

    22 hours ago
    micah hein was
    News

    LISTEN: Do Cowboys Have NFL's Best Pass-Rush Trio?

    Dec 15, 2021