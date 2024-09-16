Cooper Beebe continues to shine in Dallas Cowboys rookie season
Cooper Beebe continues to prove he was one of the biggest steals of the 2024 NFL Draft.
The third-round pick out of Kansas State has been a standout along the offensive line since earning his first start in the preseason.
In Week 2, Beebe was once again a bright spot despite the Dallas Cowboys' horrible loss.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys' highest PFF grades from Week 2 loss
Beebe, who has never played center before joining the Cowboys, allowed zero pressures in Week 1. In Week 2, the success continued with only one pressure allowed against the New Orleans Saints.
Leading up to the season, Beebe went viral for practicing his shotgun snaps with his mother, and the hard work and unconventional practice has paid off.
Let's hope the standout rookie can continue to excel and become an anchor for the Cowboys offensive line over the next decade.
Up next for the Cowboys is a showdown with the Baltimore Ravens.
