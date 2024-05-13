Cowboys Rookie Cooper Beebe Puts In Extra On-Field Work After Minicamp Practice (VIDEO)
Cooper Beebe is showing the Cowboys that he will do whatever it takes to excel in the NFL.
Beebe, who was one of Dallas' third-round picks in the 2024 NFL Draft, was spotted putting in some extra work on the field after the conclusion of the team's rookie minicamp last weekend.
A video that surfaced on Reddit shows the former Kansas State standout working on his balance and hand placement with a coach who was holding pads.
Beebe signed a four-year deal worth $6 million, including a $1.1 million signing bonus, before the start of minicamp.
The versatile lineman will begin his career at center, and has been working on the position since receiving instructions from offensive line coach Mike Solari shortly after being drafted. Beebe played across the offensive line at Kansas State, but center is where he's least experienced.
Dallas hopes Beebe will be able to make the transition and compete for the starting job that was left vacant after Tyler Biadasz left in the offseason. Beebe will compete with two-year veteran Brock Hoffman for the job.
Beebe, first-round pick Tyler Guyton, and seventh-round guard Nathan Thomas will help fortify the wall in front of Dak Prescott and the team's stable of running backs, which was a significant weakness a season ago.