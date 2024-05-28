Meeting the Dallas Cowboys 2024 draft class: Cooper Beebe
The Dallas Cowboys had a massive third round of the 2024 NFL Draft. The franchise selected twice at No. 73 and 87. The Cowboys already let the fanbase know the direction they were looking, with their first-round selection being Tyler Guyton on the offensive line.
The offensive line needs some repairs, and with their first pick in the third round, the Cowboys once again selected a player who can help the franchise become one of the more dominant offensive line units in the league.
Rd. 3:73 Cooper Beebe - Kansas State
If the 2024 NFL Draft tells you anything about the Cowboys, they wanted to get bigger on the offensive line. So, the team selecting another 300-lb lineman in Cooper Beebe was no surprise. Beebe, a 2023 Consensus All-American, was a fan favorite for the Wildcats, and for good reason.
According to Pro Football Focus (PFF), Beebe only allowed five sacks in his five seasons with Kansas State.
The biggest thing that stands out about Beebe's stats is that he is a fantastic pass-blocker. Injuries derailed any chance of the 2023 Cowboys finding any rhythm with a starting offensive line unit.
Unfortunately, every team has to deal with those issues in a grueling sport like football. However, having someone like Beebe is a great asset for depth and a chance to be a potential starter in the future.