Cooper Rush's career day shows signs of improvement for Cowboys
The Dallas Cowboys picked up one of their most dominant wins of the season in Week 15 over the Carolina Panthers, advancing to 3-1 in their last four games.
A bright spot has been the steadiness of quarterback Cooper Rush, who had a career-high three touchdowns against Carolina.
Rush had an up-and-down day, but was able to overcome a nearly devastating fumble that could've halted any momentum for the team.
MORE: Updated 2025 NFL Draft order after Week 15: Where do Cowboys stand?
After the game, Rush discussed his performance and how getting more snaps has been a key to his success.
"I think I'm a better player than I was in 2022, for sure," Rush said, via DallasCowboys.com. "Some fundamentals have cleaned up. I've been around a long time, but getting starts matters. And you do learn every game, so that's important."
Rush also received praise from heada coach Mike McCarthy.
"I thought his two touchdown throws were huge," Mike McCarthy said. "Love his poise. He commands the huddle, keeps us in a really good place."
This season, Rush has thrown for 1,405 yards, 10 touchdowns and just three interceptions in relief of Dak Prescott after his season-ending hamstring injury.
Up next for the Cowboys is a primetime showdown with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at AT&T Stadium.
