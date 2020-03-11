CowboyMaven
Top Stories
Game Day
News

Coronavirus and the NBA: Owners Favor Fan Ban or Hiatus From Games

Mike Fisher

DALLAS - The Dallas Mavericks are playing here in front of their fans tonight here at the AAC. But this might be the last time for a while.

The NBA Board of Governors have reportedly decided to "either continue the season with no fans in arenas, or have the league take a hiatus for a period time.''

That decision could be made as early as Thursday. For now, owner Mark Cuban's Mavs will play tonight against the visiting Denver Nuggets with some temporary precautions.

"Bottom line,'' Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban tells DallasBasketball.com's Dalton Trigg, "we will put the safety of our fans and customers first.”

The World Health Organization has declared the new coronavirus known as COVID-19 a "global pandemic,'' and the NBA is responding.

The Mavs play at home tonight at the AAC against the Denver Nuggets. Elsewhere, the Golden State Warriors have announced that their Thursday game against the Nets ... will be played - but with no fans in the arena.

“As of now, that isn't the case (for the Mavs),'' Cuban tells DBcom. "Right now, we are only asking the elderly and anyone with a compromised immunity system to not attend. We will also have the ACC fully stocked with sanitizers so people can clean up as often as they need to.

"If that changes,'' Cuban said, "we will of course let everyone know.''

It seems as if it is about to change. Mavs coach Rick Carlisle said in his pregame visit with the media - separated from the throng - that he hoped it doesn't come to that, and said the decisions so far in Dallas have been "proactive.''

But various sports leagues have hit the accelerator here. The NFL has no present plans to alter its scheduled NFL Draft on April 23-25 in Las Vegas. But member teams - including the Dallas Cowboys - are working to stay on top of the issue and react accordingly.

One source from inside The Star tells CowboysSI.com that the medical staff has emphasized "hygiene, as always.'' We're also told that the Cowboys medical staff is well-versed in treatment for MRSA (methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus) and is similarly prepared to deal with this coronavirus.

Additionally, the Cowboys (along with the NFL) work closely with Duke University and DICON (Duke Infection Control Outreach Network) to stay informed.

Another team source says there has been no notable change in players' offseason attendance at The Star.

"Our numbers are always high,'' the source said in regard to attendance, "and this year is as high or better than ever.''

Meanwhile, a Cowboys source tells us that while other teams are reportedly cutting back on scouting department travel in preparation for the NFL Draft, Dallas is not among those teams.

"Business as usual,'' he said.

Some cities, states and regions have begun cancelling or limiting social events due to the virus. In Seattle, the epicenter of the U.S. outbreak, the governor of Washington state is announcing a ban on public assemblages of 250 or more people. A similar mass-group ban is happening in Santa Clara County, California. Many teams in Europe have temporarily shut down play. already has locked down professional sports. MLB's Texas Rangers are scheduled to open in Seattle and those plans may change. The NBA, NHL, MLB and MLS have limited access to their locker rooms, and at tonight's Mavs game, media access will be limited.Elsewhere, the Golden State Warriors have announced that their Thursday game against the Nets ... will be played - but with no fans in the arena.

Cuban said "if that changes,'' we'll know about it.

It seems that's about to occur.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Coronavirus and the Cowboys: News on Hygiene Inside The Star and Scouting on the Road

Coronavirus and the Cowboys: News on Hygiene Inside The Star and Scouting on the Road as The NFL Draft Approaches

Mike Fisher

Cowboys BlitzCast: Dak, Amari and the Tricky NFL Game of 'Tag, You're It!'

On the Dallas Cowboys BlitzCast We Walk you Through Jerry and Dak and Amari and the Delicate NFL Game of 'Tag, You're It!'

Mike Fisher

NFL Free Agency Report: Will Cowboys Lose Amari Cooper to the Broncos?

The NFL Free Agency Report That Suggests The Dallas Cowboys Will Lose Amari Cooper to the Denver Broncos? Let's Consider The Hoops That Must Be Jumped Through

Mike Fisher

Cowboys Wideout Ventell Bryant Arrested for DUI

Dallas Cowboys Wideout Ventell Bryant Has Been Arrested for a DUI In His Home Town of Tampa Florida

Matt Galatzan

Cowboys Free Agency: What Does Personnel Dept. Think of Raiders Safety Karl Joseph?

The Dallas Cowboys in NFL Free Agency: A Look Inside The Star at What the Personnel Department Thinks of Raiders Safety Karl Joseph

Mike Fisher

Cowboys Jerry's Prediction: QB Dak Prescott Won't Hold Out

Dallas Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones And QB Dak Prescott Have Each Given Their Hints As To The Possibility of a Nasty Offseason holdout

Mike Fisher

by

Dallas 67

It’s Cowboys vs. Steelers in Aug. 6 Hall of Fame Game in Canton

It’s Cowboys vs. Steelers in Aug. 6 Hall of Fame Game in Canton

Mike Fisher

by

Cowboys 4ever

Trio of Transactions: Cowboys Sign 2 On Offense and Get NFL Draft Comp Pick

Trio of Transactions: The Cowboys Sign 2 On Offense and Get NFL Draft Comp Pick - While Working Toward The Bigger Free-Agency Headlines

Mike Fisher

'Ketchup on a Burger': The Value Amari Places on His Cowboys Chemistry With QB Dak

The Dallas Cowboys Are Up To Their Elbows In Big-Time Contract Talks. Meanwhile, Amari Cooper says he 'Wouldn't Trade My Bond With QB Dak Prescott for Anything'

Mike Fisher

Cowboys Latest Offer To Dak Prescott Exceeds Reported '$33 Million and $105 Million' Proposal

The Truth About That '$33M and $105M' Dallas Cowboys Offer To QB Dak Prescott? The Devil is Always In The Details - But The Details Show an Increased Offer

Mike Fisher

by

Randell NFLGuru