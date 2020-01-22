CowboyMaven
Could Cowboys Hire This Ex Vikings Coordinator (And This Coach's Son)?

Mike Fisher

FRISCO - Mike McCarthy and his Dallas Cowboys staff remain here in Frisco, steering clear of the Senior Bowl as the new head coach continues to piece together his group of assistants.

ESPN reports that former Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator George Edwards is interviewing for a job at The Star. And CowboysSI.com can add to the news with this scoop: There is also conversation about adding a Haslett - but no, not former NFL head coach Jim Haslett, but rather, his son, Chase Haslett, 31, presently working as a small-college assistant.

We can envision McCarthy seeing value in Edwards pitching in with a new 2020 Cowboys defensive staff that already features Mike Nolan (coordinator), Jim Tomsula (defensive line), Scott McCurley (linebackers) and Maurice Linguist and Al Harris (defensive backs).

And yes, there is room for extra coaches.

There is no limit to the number of staffers a team can employ; Jason Garrett last year had 25 assistants. So McCarthy can, if he wish, bring back Leon Lett to assist Tomsula with the defensive line, for instance. O Edwards - who was the Cowboys linebackers coach from 1998-2001 and this year was let go by Mike Zimmer in Minnesota - could help McCurley there. ... or in any number of other roles.

In the case of the younger Haslett, whose father was alongside McCarthy during his 2019 away-from-football study group? Chase has been mostly an offensive assistant during his just-starting career, and again, could be shuffled into a role as a lower-level assistant, a staffer in quality control, or something along those lines.

Interestingly, with Edwards out in Minnesota, rumors continue to buzz that Zimmer might choose his own son, Adam Zimmer, as the Vikings' new defensive coordinator.

