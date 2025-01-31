Could Cowboys potential offensive coordinator mean the team is all in on Jeanty?
The Dallas Cowboys have kicked off the Brian Schottenheimer era with a bang, assembling a strong coaching staff. Among the notable hires is Matt Eberflus as defensive coordinator, along with several other key positions being filled.
However, they are still in the process of securing their offensive coordinator, with Arizona Cardinals offensive line coach Klayton Adams recently interviewed for the role.
It seems that the Cowboys are prioritizing a strong run game with their new coaching direction. As they finalize their staff, one key factor to consider is the need for a star running back to complement their system.
Could the potential hire of Klayton Adams as offensive coordinator, paired with Schottenheimer's leadership and run first mentality, signal that the Cowboys are all-in on a running back like Ashton Jeanty?
Adams has built an impressive resume over the past two seasons with the Arizona Cardinals, making him an ideal candidate for the Dallas Cowboys, who have struggled with their ground game in recent years.
Under Adams' guidance, the Cardinals have ranked third in rushing yards and second in yards per carry—numbers that would be a significant boost to the Cowboys' offense.
Hiring Adams would be a smart move to help improve the running game, especially with breakout running back Rico Dowdle set to hit free agency. This makes the running back position one of the Cowboys' top priorities this offseason.
If Dallas is indeed shifting toward a more run-focused gameplan, bringing in Adams and selecting a top-tier running back in the draft would be key steps toward getting the team back on track and in the playoffs.
