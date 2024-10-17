Cowboys Country

Could former Pro Bowl safety bolster Dallas Cowboys' defense?

Dallas should explore all available options to strengthen its defense following the bye week.

Ali Jawad

Pro Bowl safety Jamal Adams has officially been granted his request to be released by the Tennessee Titans.

ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter reported that Adams' agents, Kevin Conner and Robert Brown, confirmed his release. The Titans will honor Adams' request and allow the 29-year-old to enter free agency.

Adams signed a one year deal in the offseason with the Titans and appeared in three games with one start and finished with four tackles.

Multiple teams are likely to pursue the services of the former 2019 First Team All-Pro, and the Dallas Cowboys should consider signing Adams for several reasons.

Jamal Adam
Adams brings a wealth of experience and leadership to the table. His presence could help elevate the play of younger players on the defense.

Under defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer, who has a history of utilizing versatile safeties, Adams could be a valuable asset. His ability to blitz and create turnovers aligns with Zimmer's aggressive defensive philosophy.

Before joining the Titans, Adams played four seasons with the Seattle Seahawks (2020-2023) and three seasons with the New York Jets (2017-2019), who drafted him sixth overall in the 2017 NFL Draft out of LSU.

Over eight seasons, Adams has totaled 498 tackles, 21.5 sacks, 36 pass deflections, seven forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries, four interceptions, and two defensive touchdowns.

Adams was selected to three consecutive Pro Bowls and named to the All-Pro teams from 2018 to 2020.

