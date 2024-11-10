Could Trey Lance be the next Taysom Hill?
With Dak Prescott officially placed on season-ending IR, Dallas Cowboys fans are calling for Trey Lance to get a chance to lead the Dallas offense.
Although Dallas has named Cooper Rush the starter, the Cowboys plan to use Trey Lance in specific play packages against the Philadelphia Eagles.
The Cowboys are wise not to throw Lance directly into the fire given his up-and-down preseason performance, where he struggled with turnovers but also flashed big-play potential through dynamic runs and extended plays with his legs.
While his preseason play showed he’s not quite ready to be a starter, there’s no doubt his talent warrants a role on the field.
This week, Dallas aims to get creative with Lance, whose dual-threat potential as both a runner and passer brings to mind Taysom Hill, the latest quarterback to make a name for himself playing multiple positions in the NFL.
While Lance may not be as physical a runner as Hill, he’s faster, more elusive, and presents a more significant threat as a passer.
His athleticism leaves not doubt that he will succeed in a hybrid role in the NFL. With the Cowboys at 3-5 and a tough schedule ahead, Cowboys fans can at least expect some creative play-calling and a great draft pick in 2025.
