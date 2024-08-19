Cowboy Roundup: Beebe-Vaughn family reunion, studs & duds
Happy Monday, ladies and gentlemen. It's time to kick off another season as we inch closer to the season.
Let's get right to it and check out some headlines making the rounds over the weekend in Cowboys Nation.
The Beebes and Vaughn reunion
Former Kansas State stars Cooper Beebe and Deuce Vuaghn's families were reunited over the weekend in Las Vegas to watch the team's win over the Raiders.
Studs and Duds: Which Cowboys improved or backslid against the Raiders?
The Cowboys Wire takes a look at the studs and duds from the Cowboys' Week 2 preseason game.
Cowboys Quick Hits
Micah Parsons Q&A: Cowboys star talks respect for military, giving back, preparing for season, and video games... Cowboys stock risers and fallers for players on the roster bubble after week 2... Mike McCarthy pleased with Cowboys' performance, zero injuries in win against Raiders... From newborn to 66-yards, Brandon Aubrey's unforgettable week... Cooper Beebe hype train soars as Cowboys rookie tosses Raiders like children.