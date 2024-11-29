Cowboy Roundup: Dallas trolls Giants after win, Mike McCarthy victory speech
Happy Friday, everyone. The Dallas Cowboys are wrapping up November on a winning streak! While it remains a longshot, the Cowboys' win over the division rival New York Giants kept their NFL Playoff hopes alive.
Of course, it won't be easy, but it was nice to finally see some fight in the team.
The winning coming on Thanksgiving Day adds to the joy of the moment and made the evening feast evven better.
While we soak in Victory Friday, let's check out some of the headlines making the rounds.
Cowboys roast Giants are Thanksgiving win
The Cowboys brought out the jokes to celebrate Victory Friday after serving the Giants a Thanksgiving L.
Mike McCarty victory speech
The Cowboys shared a clip from Mike McCarthy's locker room speech after Cowboys picked up their first home win of the season.
Cowboys Quick Hits
Cowboys' top plays & highlights vs. Giants Thanksgiving Week 13
