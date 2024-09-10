Cowboys Country

Cowboy Roundup: DeMarvion Overshown is the next big star; Victory photo gallery

The latest Dallas Cowboys news for Tuesday, September 10.

Josh Sanchez

Sep 8, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns running back Jerome Ford (34) runs with the ball as Dallas Cowboys linebacker DeMarvion Overshown (13) defends during the first quarter at Huntington Bank Field.
Sep 8, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns running back Jerome Ford (34) runs with the ball as Dallas Cowboys linebacker DeMarvion Overshown (13) defends during the first quarter at Huntington Bank Field. / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
Happy Tuesday, ladies and gentlemen. Hopefully everyone has recovered from victory Monday and now let's get ready for a new opponent.

While we do so, let's check out some headlines from around the web.

Victory Photo Gallery

Taking a look back at the big win in photo form.

DeMarvion Overshown is a star in the making

Demarvion overshown dallas cowboys
Cleveland Browns running back Jerome Ford (34) is brought down after a catch by Dallas Cowboys linebacker DeMarvion Overshown (13) during the second half of an NFL football game at Huntington Bank Field, / Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK

DeMarvion Overshown proved he is ready for the big stage and to make a big impact.

FanSided breaks down the impact he had.

Cowboys Quick Hits

