Cowboy Roundup: DeMarvion Overshown is the next big star; Victory photo gallery
Happy Tuesday, ladies and gentlemen. Hopefully everyone has recovered from victory Monday and now let's get ready for a new opponent.
While we do so, let's check out some headlines from around the web.
Victory Photo Gallery
Taking a look back at the big win in photo form.
DeMarvion Overshown is a star in the making
DeMarvion Overshown proved he is ready for the big stage and to make a big impact.
FanSided breaks down the impact he had.
Cowboys Quick Hits
