Cowboy Roundup: Full training camp schedule; New camp structure
Good morning, Dallas Cowboys Nation! We have officially reached training camp week with player arrivals practices set to kick off over the next few days.
As we prepare for the arrival in Oxnard, California, let's take a look at some of the top headlines from around web.
New training camp structure pleases Oxnard neighbors
The Cowboys' revamped training camp structure has eased the tension and concer with neighbors in Oxnard after initial privacy concerns.
"No advance notice was given to the several residents sharing a backyard wall with the structure. Neighborhood complaints included poor communication, infringed privacy and blocked natural light into their homes and backyards," the Dallas Morning News writes.
Now, the neighbors say they feel "safer" with the revamped observation deck.
Dallas Cowboys training camp 2024: Key Dates & schedule
A reminder of the key dates and training camp schedule for the Cowboys leading up to the regular season.
Cowboys Quick Hits
