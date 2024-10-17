Cowboy Roundup: Team legend calls out Dallas' effort; Bye week utilized to fix D
Happy Thursday, Dallas Cowboys nation. It's time to kick off another NFL week, but this one the fan base will not have to worry about going through misery after.
Dallas is enjoying the bye week, but there is still some news making the rounds so let's check out some of the top headlines.
Cowboys legend calls out team effort
Former Dallas Cowboys defensive star DeMarcus Ware called out the team for it's lack of effort following a string of embarrassing losses at home. , via Blogging the Boys.
Cowboys using bye week to sort out 'frustrating' defense
The Cowboys are hoping to make the best out of the team's bye week after horrible performances from the defensive unit.
Cowboys Quick Hits
Cowboys 4-Round Mock Draft: Dallas makes surprise pick in opening round... Potential coaching candidate will have Cowboys fans begging to keep Mike McCarthy... Four players the Dallas Cowboys need to put on the trade block... Troubling times ahead: Cowboys final record prediction... Dallas Cowboys Stock Watch: Week 6 risers & fallers... Roster Move: Cowboys make practice squad adjustments.