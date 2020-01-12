Cowboys 1st & 10: Assessing Cowboys DL needs and reviewing the McCarthy Hire

In this edition of Dallas Cowboys 1st & 10 we start to break down, position-by-position, 2020 NFL Draft needs, along with everything you need to get caught up on new coach Mike McCarthy.

1) 2020 DALLAS COWBOYS DRAFT NEEDS: DEFENSIVE LINE

CURRENT PLAYERS AT POSITION: Defensive end: Demarcus Lawrence (starter), Robert Quinn (starter), Dorance Armstrong, Michael Bennett, Christian Covington, Kerry Hyder, Joe Jackson, Jalen Jelks (IR), Randy Gregory (suspended), Daniel Wise; Defensive tackles: Maliek Collins (starter), Antwaun Woods (starter), Trysten Hill, Tyrone Crawford (IR), Daniel Ross (DT).

2020 FREE AGENTS: Bennett, Quinn, Covington, Hyder, Collins, Ross (restricted), Woods (ERFA).

DRAFT NEED: High.

THE BREAKDOWN: First, let’s look at what the Cowboys could potentially lose. Bennett is a rental and shouldn’t be expected to return in 2020. Quinn has done great work for the Cowboys in 2019, but that means that other teams will be interested as well, and Quinn is at an age where every contract could be his last. So if another team comes his way with a big offer the Cowboys won’t match, then he’s basically gone. Now you’ve lost your starting right defensive end.

Collins will hit the market, too, and if the Cowboys decide not to keep him then you lose your starting under tackle. Ross and Woods are unlikely to go anywhere due to the fact that the Cowboys can match any offer, but I’m not sure either tackle is at Collins’ level. So the potential for the Cowboys to lose two starters exists this offseason. Maybe Armstrong is the answer opposite Lawrence. Maybe Jelks comes off injured reserve and wows the Cowboys. Maybe Gregory finally gets back on the field again. Maybe Jackson can play.

But those are a lot of maybes.

The Cowboys feel thin at tackle right now, and injuries have something to do with that. Plus, Crawford, while under contract, could be a cap casualty in 2020. And Hill has done nothing to show he’s ready for a role yet.

Getting pressure on the quarterback from all four line positions is too important in the NFL for teams to pin their hopes on ‘maybes.’ This will be a high need for the Cowboys in the 2020 Draft. It wouldn’t surprise me if they spent a high pick on a tackle. What will be interesting is to see how the new coaching staff, led by head coach Mike McCarthy and his new defensive coordinator, Mike Nolan, influence the draft process.

2) EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT MIKE MCCARTHY

Mike McCarthy is the new coach of the Dallas Cowboys, and our staff here has been all over the hire all week. Here’s a complete run down of our stories leading up to the hire, the press conference and more.

3) AS FOR JASON GARRETT …

The New York Giants reportedly have interest in hiring Garrett as their offensive coordinator for newly-hired head coach Joe Judge. Giants ownership is open to the idea, based on Thursday’s press conference, but it’s going to be Judge’s call.

4) FORMER PACKERS WEIGH IN ON THE MCCARTHY HIRING

Jermichael Finley, a former Packer who played for McCarthy, for six years, had this to say earlier this week.

And don’t forget about what a current Cowboys wide receiver, who also played for McCarthy, told the NFL Network’s Jane Slater.

5) CURRENT AND FORMER COWBOYS WEIGH IN ON GARRETT LEAVING

At least one former Cowboys player didn’t mince words after Garrett wasn’t retained.

But two other current Cowboys took the time to thank Garrett for being their coach.

6) IF YOU’RE A CLEMSON FAN…

7) IT'S OFFICIALLY ‘TIME FOR THE COWBOYS TO GET MORE PRO BOWL SELECTIONS DUE TO INJURY’ TIME

Can’t wait for the additional selections once we know who’s playing in the Super Bowl.

8) THE ‘F--- OFF’ THAT KEEPS ON GIVING

Just a little story about a radio appearance by the NFL Network’s Jane Slater in which she related a story about a player who used an ‘f--- off’ tone to former head coach Jason Garrett in a text at one point during his tenure. That’s all. I mean, I can’t get it out of my mentions. Aside from the McCarthy hiring, it’s the story of the week.

9) TWEET OF THE WEEK

Two former Cowboys quarterbacks doing good earlier this week in Dallas.

10) THE FINAL WORD

"Great-ass catch, 88,'' Dez Bryant tweeted about himself on Saturday on the five-year unhappy anniversary of "Dez Caught It.''