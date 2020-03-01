Cowboys 1st & 10: Jerry-versary, NFL Combine notes, Top 10 Tales

In this edition of First and 10, we turn over the calendar to start Jerry Jones’ 31st year as the Dallas Cowboys owner, we get you caught up on the NFL Scouting Combine news, and we give you The Top 10 Stories of the Week ...

1) JERRY’S COWBOYS TURN 31

Thirty-one years ago I was in East Texas watching news reports of some oil man from Arkansas buying the Dallas Cowboys from Bum Bright. I had never heard of him. Jerry Jones? Did I get the name right?

He paid $150 million to buy the team. And 31 years this past week, Jones celebrated one of the most incredible investments in sports history. Today the Dallas Cowboys are worth more than $5 billion dollars.

You may have issues with the fact that the Cowboys haven’t won a Super Bowl in more than 20 years, or the fact that the Cowboys seem poised to pay Dak Prescott more money than you think he’s worth. But Jones’ business acumen should never be in question.

So, this week, our Mike Fisher reflected on 31 years of Jones and the Cowboys. You can find the links below. Enjoy. And, as for me, I have my Jerry quibbles. But at the end of the day he owns the team and I don’t so, where’s my shoulder shrug emoji? ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Happy 31st Anniversary to Jerry Jones and his Cowboys

Jerry Jones’ Three Best Cowboys Moves

Jerry Jones’ Three Worst Cowboys Moves

2) REFLECTIONS AFTER A MONTH OF MOCK DRAFTS

With the NFL Scouting Combine going on this week in Indianapolis, I took a break from my mock drafts and reflected on how those mock drafts might tell us something about what the Cowboys might do in late April. That piece ran earlier this week and is worth a read. Read more of my analysis by clicking here.

And, don’t forget, my previous 7-round mocks are below:

Mock Draft 1.0 (Jan. 27)

Mock Draft 2.0 (Feb. 4)

Mock Draft 3.0 (Feb. 11)

Mock Draft 4.0 (Feb. 18)

Mock Draft 5.0 will be out next week.

3) POSITION-BY-POSITION BREAKDOWNS

Our position-by-position breakdowns for the Cowboys, and how it could impact the Cowboys in free agency, are now complete. We’ll explore the draft needs further once free agency is relatively complete. But, for now, here are our current assessments:

Quarterback

Running back

Wide receiver

Offensive line

Tight end

Defensive line

Linebacker

Defensive back

Special Teams

4) COMBINE POSITION-BY-POSITION BREAKDOWNS

As the combine unfolded in Indianapolis this week, our Mike Fisher took a position-by-position look at what was available at the combine and how that could translate into what the Cowboys are interested in when it comes to the NFL Draft.

From the Primer and the Party Bus to what the Cowboys might be interested in at safety, Fish has you covered (with the help of SI/Maven contributors like Bill Huber).

NFL Combine Primer

Quarterback

Wide receiver

Tight end

Offensive line

Defensive line

Linebacker

Defensive back

5) IRVING AND WEED

Earlier this week our Richie Whitt gave us a one-on-one interview with former Dallas Cowboys defensive end David Irving. The topic(s)? So. Many. Things. But mostly weed. And he didn't seem to have any special desire to return to football. Click here for Whitt’s one-on-one.

Of course, suddenly the CBA drug rules are going to change. So, and Fish had this little tidbit earlier this week. Apparently the Cowboys are open to an Irving comeback, per a source. Because, sure, why not?

Frankly, it seems far more likely that Randy Gregory will make it back to The Star than it is that Irving will.

6) CELEBRATING THE COWBOYS’ 60TH

The Dallas Cowboys are celebrating their 60th season in the NFL in 2020 and our new contributor, Richie Whitt, counted down the 60 biggest moments in franchise history. Here’s the link to the full list.

7) GETTING A DAK DEAL DONE

Or at least the Cowboys are trying.

Earlier this week our Mike Fisher, along with other outlets, reported, that the Dallas Cowboys had re-opened contract discussions with quarterback Dak Prescott. Cowboys COO Stephen Jones talked about trying to get a deal done with the quarterback, and that worked started this week at the NFL Scouting Combine.

Will the Cowboys get a deal done before free agency starts in a couple of weeks? Will they need to use the franchise tag? Will a new collective bargaining agreement impact negotiations? We will see.

Plus, expert “advice” on getting a new deal, if that’s what you’re into.

Plus, no questions about whether Dak is the ‘franchise quarterback’ in head coach Mike McCarthy’s mind.

8) TWO OTHER STORIES TO PONDER

As we wrap up the Scouting Combine and move into free agency, we had two other stories to think about.

First, we all know that cornerback Byron Jones is set to hit free agency, and we’ve reported that other teams are interested in him too. But will the Cowboys ‘really’ pursue Jones in free agency? Our Mike Fisher analyzed that this week. ... and then advanced the ball to the point where we think Dallas might prioritize Robert Quinn over Byron.

Second, could the Cowboys be pursuing some trade options, such as Detroit defensive back Darius Slay or Minnesota wide receiver Stefon Diggs? Fish explored that, too. And, while they’re options, they may not be the RIGHT options.

9) KEEPING THE WR’S IN HOUSE?

One of the more interesting narratives to track the next few weeks isn’t the Cowboys trying to keep Amari Cooper. They’re going to effort to do that. It’s whether the Cowboys can keep Randall Cobb, a former Packer who played for new Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy in Green Bay. McCarthy talked about the idea of keeping both this week during his time in Indianapolis and our Mike Fisher wrapped it all up here.

10) TWEET OF THE WEEK

Honestly, sometimes, this stuff just writes itself.

But, seriously, read more of what Bryant had to say here.

Wanna talk Cowboys? Hit up Postins on Twitter at @PostinsPostcard and Mike Fisher on Twitter @FishSports