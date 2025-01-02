Cowboys add 'wow' factor at WR, power at RB in 3-round mock draft
The Dallas Cowboys have one more game to play but there's not much excitement heading into their Week 18 matchup with the Washington Commanders.
Dallas was blown out by the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 17, dropping them to 7-9 on the season. That took away any chance they had at finishing with a winning record. It also made their strong five-week stretch feel like an illusion.
MORE: Micah Parsons thinks Cowboys would've beat Philly if it wasn't for the scoreboard
At this point, many fans are ready to look forward to the offseason. That's exactly where we turn our focus now with a new mock draft for the new year. With Dallas set to pick at No. 13 in Round 1, they can land an impressive haul, which is the case in this 3-round mock.
Round 1: Luther Burden III, WR, Missouri
Many years ago, Jerry Jones boldly proclaimed Dallas needed to draft someone to add the 'wow factor' to their offense. That was before they took Felix Jones, which did not add much 'wow'. The good news is that all these years later, he can add that with Luther Burden III from Missouri.
Burden isn't a huge receiver but he is a big play waiting to happen.
He's explosive, fast, and dangerous after the catch. He might not be a prototypical WR1 but that's not an issue in Dallas with CeeDee Lamb across from him. Burden can be a difference-maker when teams focus too much on Lamb, which will open up the entire offense.
Round 2: Jihaad Campbell, LB, Alabama
Dallas has some impressive players at linebacker but two of them are question marks heading into the offseason. Eric Kendricks is a free agent and might not return — especially if Dallas moves on from Mike Zimmer. There's also DeMarvion Overshown, who was developing into one of the best playmakers in the NFL until a severe knee injury ended his season.
That's why Jihaad Campbell makes excellent sense at this spot.
The Alabama linebacker is a versatile weapon, much like Overshown. He can play against the run as a traditional linebacker but is a problem for defenses when he's unleashed as a pass rusher.
Adding him in Round 2 might not be easy due to his ceiling but if he's available, Dallas should pull the trigger.
Round 3: Cam Skattebo, RB, Arizona State
Maybe it's a hangover from watching him dominate late in the Peach Bowl, but Cam Skattebo is the type of player Dallas needs on offense. With no one else stepping up against Texas, he put the Arizona State offense on his back and helped them force two overtimes despite being down 24-8 in the fourth quarter.
Skattebo had 143 yards and two touchdowns on the ground as well as 99 yards on eight receptions. If that wasn't impressive enough, he threw a 42-yard touchdown pass on fourth down to help the Sun Devils get back in the game.
He was so impressive that he won the Peach Bowl MVP Award despite his team losing.
The Cowboys should still re-sign Rico Dowdle but adding Skattebo in the backfield with their latest 1,000-yard rusher would give them a vastly improved ground game.
