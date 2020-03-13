CowboyMaven
Cowboys and Coronavirus: The NFL 'Optics' of a 'Let Them Eat Cake' Policy

FRISCO - The NFL at this moment says its planning on the 2020 NFL Draft to go on. Sensible; there are relatively COVID-19-safe ways to do so.

The league is also planning on sticking with its March 18 start of free agency, which doesn’t constitute a health risk ...

But does it constitute an “optics” risk?

The NFL Draft, slated for April 23 to 25 in Las Vegas, could be held, in theory, not only without fans present - this is a virus best-fought via “social distancing,” remember - but also without anybody present. The entire process could be conducted online and via television.

And the “optics”? The stars of the NFL Draft are young men striking it big for the first time in their lives. The rags-to-riches stories are central to the production.

NFL free agency? This is millionaires being giving raises by billionaires. Some Dallas Cowboys watchers might’ve previously opposed QB Dak Prescott, for instance, being guaranteed more than $105 million in a new contract due to viewing that as unfriendly to the salary cap or excessive in measuring his value.

But in this environment? There are theoretically going to be Americans without basic essentials, Americans who get ill, Americans battling for their lives ...

Thus causing the NFL to want to make that everybody from Roger Goodell to Jerry Jones to Tom Brady don’t greedily, foolishly and/or accidentally stumble into their very own “Let Them Eat Cake!” Moment.

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban has already provided a blueprint for wealthy sportsmen, prioritizing paychecks for arena workers during the NBA hiatus.

“Business as usual” was a Cowboys mantra just a few days ago. That’s shifting by the minute, starting with coach Mike McCarthy cancelling his pre-training camp tour of Oxnard. And now the NFL has shut down pre-Draft Pro Days visits.

It would be of important value for the NFL and the Cowboys - two grand barometers of and crafters of public opinion - to consider wisely their ability to influence the American mood.

