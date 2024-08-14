Cowboys are in a race against time to negotiate new contract with CeeDee Lamb
The Dallas Cowboys have already been burned by waiting to extend quarterback Dak Prescott. The franchise failed to strike a deal with their quarterback before the QB market was reset by new deals like the one for Tua Tagovailoa. Now, the franchise finds themselves once again waiting out the clock in a situation where they are not up on the scoreboard.
It seems that the San Francisco 49ers are on the verge of sending receiver Brandon Aiyuk to the Pittsburgh Steelers. The motive behind the deal is that Aiyuk is looking for a contract that the 49ers have yet to be willing to match. That means that Aiyuk is looking for top money. Currently, five receivers in the league have been inked to $100 million contracts. Could that be what Aiyuk is looking for? If it is, then the Cowboys will once again misfire on getting a deal with CeeDee Lamb done before Aiyuk's new deal.
However, if you're Lamb's team, the waiting will be worth it. Last season. Lamb was statiscally one of the top three receviers in the league and by those calculations, a nine figure contract will be in his future. But for a franchise that acts like the pie is only a certain size, they don't seem to care to watch the asking price grow higher and higher.
