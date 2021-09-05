September 5, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
HomeNewsPodcastsForumSI TIX
Search
Publish date:

Cowboys Missing ‘Our Best Player’ vs Bucs, Says Ezekiel Elliott

Says Elliott of Martin’s status: “It’s disappointing, but you can’t harp on it. You can’t let it be more than what it is.”
Author:

FRISCO - How large is the loss of Zack Martin for the Dallas Cowboys’ NFL season-opening game at Tampa Bay on Thursday?

“Zack,” said fellow Pro Bowl vet Ezekiel Elliott, “is our best player on our offense.”

That is saying a lot - about right guard Martin, who has tested positive for COVID and will miss the game, and in a way, about a Dallas offense that is loaded with talent.

“Our best player on our offense”? Cowboys watchers could tab for that honor quarterback Dak Prescott, or four-time Pro Bowl receiver Amari Cooper, or budding star pass-catcher CeeDee Lamb, or future Hall of Fame tackle Tyron Smith, or two-time NFL rushing champ Elliott himself.

CONTINUE READING: Zack Martin Now OUT for Bucs

But of course, the success of those guys in many cases come as a chain reaction from the work of Martin, an All-Decade honoree.

“Most (of Dallas’ successful) runs, they coming back behind him,” Zeke said.

No image description

B52C0831-4409-426A-A006-701D2EAEA7F6
Play

Cowboys Missing ‘Our Best Player’ vs Bucs, Says Zeke

Says Elliott of Martin’s status: “It’s disappointing, but you can’t harp on it. You can’t let it be more than what it is.”

0CBB7FC5-CB03-403A-80DB-301365325DF4
Play

Romo 'Out of His Mind,’ Says Colin Cowherd

Romo believes Wilson might have a Dan Marino-like upside.

Jerry-Jones-Cowboys
Play

Does Jerry Have a Bold Cowboys Prediction?

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones reflects on what amounts to six points that make this year's team a true contender.

READ MORE: Cowboys 14-Man P-Squad Includes 2nd-Round D-Lineman

At the same time, football is a next-man-up business. So assuming Martin doesn’t get medical clearance in time for Thursday’s kickoff - and despite some unsourced national media guessing, the Cowboys have essentially ruled Martin out - Connor McGovern is that “next man.” McGovern, who started eight games last year filling in for the battered O-line, is well-regarded inside The Star.

“I’ll be ready to go,” McGovern promised.

Said Elliott of Martin’s status: “It’s disappointing, but you can’t harp on it. You can’t let it be more than what it is.

“We definitely wish he was out there, but we still have a game to go play and we got to try and get the job done.”

READ MORE: Cowboys Add New RB & QB, But DiNucci Also Staying

B52C0831-4409-426A-A006-701D2EAEA7F6
News

Cowboys Missing ‘Our Best Player’ vs Bucs, Says Zeke

0CBB7FC5-CB03-403A-80DB-301365325DF4
News

Romo 'Out of His Mind,’ Says Colin Cowherd

Jerry-Jones-Cowboys
News

Does Jerry Have a Bold Cowboys Prediction?

DED477C0-1ECB-44BE-AA0F-D37A4010C4E9
News

Anger Management: Cowboys Sign Vet Punter Back to Roster - NFL Tracker

zack-martin clutch
News

Why Cowboys All-Pro Guard Zack Martin is Out vs. Bucs

A8F3DD98-C017-490A-8D5A-999796F04495
News

Cowboys at Bucs: Key Starter Returns to Practice

8B7A9F4F-C77A-482B-8B8F-21F02FDC5DD0
News

‘The World Needs’ Cowboys at Bucs, Says Dak

la'el collins trainer
Podcasts

LISTEN: How Concerned Should Cowboys Be About La'el Collins?