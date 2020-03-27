Cowboys Best Coast Pod: ‘Secret’ Roster Wins & ‘Sneaky’ NFL Draft Needs

FRISCO - “Secret” issues with Free Agency roster additions? Yup. “Sneaky” needs still as the NFL Draft approaches? Yup.

It’s the latest episode of the “Best Coast Boys” podcast with hosts Landon McCool and the Dallas Morning News’ John Owning ... as they analyze all of the offseason news and notes surrounding the Dallas Cowboys and NFL as a whole.

The “Best Coast Boys” podcast is a Cowboys-centric podcast that will delve into many other topics. Whether it is the NFL, Cowboys, movies, music, comics, food or Mixed Martial Arts, nothing is off limits on the “Best Coast Boys” podcast.

After the pleasantries, the guys dive into the latest news surrounding the Cowboys, including some of their most recent signings. The guys then give their overarching views on the Cowboys offseason thus far, while Landon makes sure to mention that it’s not finished yet, as a lot can still be done.

The Best Coast Boys then give their updated look at the Cowboys roster, going position by position. We start at QB, where it appears as if an extension for Dak Prescott could be on the horizon. The guys contemplate improving the backup QB position but quickly move on to RB. The guys break down how great Pollard and Zeke can be when used together, and they wonder what type of back DAL will acquire to fill the No. 3 role. At WR, the guys discuss losing Cobb and the Amari Cooper extension while also discussing how Dallas can improve the slot receiver position. Moving on to TE, the guys discuss Blake Jarwin contract and the recent addition of Blake Bell. At OL, the guys discuss how big of a loss Travis Frederick is and whether it should alter the team’s draft plans.

On the defensive side of the ball, the guys take a minute to discuss the new look DL and how they may be deployed under Jim Tomsula. The guys don’t think the Cowboys are done adding talent there. The guys discuss why LB could be a sneaky need for the Cowboys because of the potential future issues with Leighton Vander Esch’s neck. To finish up, the guys take a look at the secondary, breaking down how to replace Byron Jones and whether it’s the biggest need on the roster.

The “Best Coast Boys” podcast will return to discuss the latest news and noted surrounding the Cowboys Draft. Join us then and now!