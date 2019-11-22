Cowboy
Cowboys 'Best Coast' Podcast: 'A Serious Shot To Win' At New England

Mike Fisher

In the latest episode of the “Best Coast Boys” podcast, hosts Landon McCool and the Dallas Morning News’ John Owning give a review of the Cowboys victory over the Lions while also previewing the game against the Patriots.

The “Best Coast Boys” podcast is a Cowboys-centric podcast that will delve into many other topics. Whether it is the NFL, Cowboys, movies, music, comics, food or Mixed Martial Arts, nothing is off limits on the “Best Coast Boys” podcast.

After the pleasantries, the guys catch up on all the latest injuries news and notes surrounding the Cowboys roster. (Get the latest on Leighton Vander Esch here.) After that, Landon and John dive into their review of the Lions victory. The guys start by discussing Dak Prescott’s MVP-level work. (Yes, a lot of us were "Wrong, Wrong, Wrong.'') Landon also discusses how Dallas thrived on offense despite a particular player messing with the run game. John discusses the heavyweight tilt between Tyron Smith and Trey Flowers while also giving praise to Michael Gallup’s play.

As far as the defense is concerned, John looks at the bright side and reviews DeMarcus Lawrence’s performance. Landon critiques the 'backers' and interior defensive line play. The guys also discuss why Dallas struggled against the run.

After that, the guys dive into their preview for the Patriots game. Landon discusses why the Cowboys have a serious shot to win while John talks about the specific areas where the Cowboys need to find success.

The “Best Coast Boys” podcast will return next week to review the Cowboys’s performance against the New England Patriots. Join us!

