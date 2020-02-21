CowboyMaven
Cowboys Best Coast Podcast: News, Notes, Dak, Amari and the NFL Draft

Mike Fisher

In the latest episode of the “Best Coast Boys” podcast, hosts Landon McCool and the Dallas Morning News’ John Owning dive into the all of the offseason news and notes surrounding the Dallas Cowboys and NFL as a whole.

best coast

The “Best Coast Boys” podcast is a Cowboys-centric podcast that will delve into many other topics. Whether it is the NFL, Cowboys, movies, music, comics, food or Mixed Martial Arts, nothing is off limits on the “Best Coast Boys” podcast.

After the pleasantries, the guys begin by discussing the CBA talks between the NFL owners and NFLPA. The guys dive into the current CBA proposal by discussing their biggest takeaways. Most notably, the guys discuss how the new CBA changes the NFL’s stance on marijuana while also discussing the changes in practice times. The guys also give you their personal feelings on what a new CBA would mean for them.

The guys then turn their attention to how the CBA affects Dallas’ negotiations with Dak Prescott, Amari Cooper and Byron Jones. Landon details how the new CBA could have a negative affect on Dallas’ ability to retain their notable free agents.

After that, the guys look ahead to next week’s NFL Combine by discussing some of the interesting changes they’ve made to be a more viewer-friendly product. John praises some of the changes while detailing why he’s particularly looking forward to the new timed figure-eight drill for defensive linemen.

To finish the show, the guys run through some interesting draft scenarios, including Grant Delpit vs Xavier McKinney and Zack Baun vs Yet Gross-Matos.

The “Best Coast Boys” podcast will return at a future date to discuss the latest news and noted surrounding the Cowboys offseason. Join us!

