Cowboys' biggest hater Colin Cowherd ranks QB & Head Coach duos
Yesterday, Colin Cowherd revealed his top 10 QB-Head Coach duos in the NFL, and needless to say, it was suspect. His rankings and opinions always seem to spark debates among fans and analysts alike, Particularly noteworthy was where he ranked the Dallas Cowboys duo.
Read on to see where they landed and Cowherd's justification for their placement.
Cowherd's list:
1. Reid and Mahomes
2. McVay and Stafford
3. John Harbaugh and Lamar
4. Jim Harbaugh and Herbert
5. McDermott and Allen
6. Taylor and Burrow
7. Lafleur and Love
8. McCarthey and Dak
9. McDaniel and Tua
10. Campbell and Goff
After ranking the Cowboys duo eighth overall Colin Cowherd went on to say "Listen They have won 12 games in each of the last three seasons. Nobody else in the league has done that. McCarthey is a good solid coach, Dak is a solid... You could argue they are both B+, but that gives you number eight in the NFL, we want more in January".
The Cowboys' ranking at eighth is just too low. While Cowherd is right that the Cowboys need to do more in January, that shouldn't put them below a duo who have yet to have a game together, like Harbaugh and Herbert, or a duo like LaFleur and Love, who have only been together for one season with Love as the starter.
Dak Prescott was second in MVP voting last season and played phenomenally, leading the Cowboys to their third straight playoff appearance. However, he will need to win the Super Bowl to receive the respect he truly deserves. Notably, there are only two current QB-head coach duos who have won a Super Bowl together.