CowboyMaven
Top Stories
Game Day
News

Cowboys BlitzCast: Dak, Amari and the Tricky NFL Game of 'Tag, You're It!'

Mike Fisher

FRISCO - It's full of landmines and rewards. Let's walk you through Jerry and Dak and Amari and the delicate NFL game of 'Tag, You're It!'

Welcome to ‘The Blitzcast – A Dallas Cowboys Podcast’ by Drunk Sports in partnership with CowboysSI.com. “BigRed” Lance Dorsett and Timm “IndyCarTim” Hamm are your hosts as we discuss all things Dallas Cowboys and all things NFL on our weekly show.

On today’s episode, the boys discuss all the numbers that are being thrown around with regard to possible offers made to Dak by the Cowboys - CowboysSI.com had the Sunday night scoop on the offer being upped - as well as attempt to straighten out the timeline of them allow. And how does the new CBA and the new NFL/TV contract coming in 2022 affect all of that?

Michael Irvin shares his thoughts with us regarding the Dak debate, and Dez Bryant updates his talks with the Cowboys about a possible return to the team.

We look at the possible suitors for Byron Jones in free agency and surprise! The leaders in the clubhouse MIGHT be division rivals. How does that affect the rising price of his next contract and does that exclude the Cowboys from those talks?

We tell a funny story and call ourselves out at the Dallas Renegades game from Saturday night (hint: always double check your hashtags before posting). What housewarming gift did Dak Prescott offer to the Renegades and how did that generosity inspire the team?

Then from an article found on CowboysSI.com written by our own Timm “IndyCarTim” Hamm, we examine the QB draft history since 1989. Hits? Busts?

We then go around the NFL with news from the league and end the show with our exclusive content: 3 and Out.

blitzcast

The Blitzcast can be found and heard here each and every week, on CowboysSI.com, as well as your favorite podcast app. Wherever you listen to your podcasts, we would appreciate if you hit that ‘subscribe’ button and leave us a great review. We’ll also be launching our show YouTube page as well very soon so look out for that.

Feel free to message us anytime via email at TheCowboysBlitzcast@gmail.com. We can’t wait to hear from you and Go Cowboys! Please follow the discussion further with us on Twitter: @IndyCarTim, @DrunkBigRed, and @BlitzcastNFL.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Coronavirus and the Cowboys: News on Hygiene Inside The Star and Scouting on the Road

Coronavirus and the Cowboys: News on Hygiene Inside The Star and Scouting on the Road as The NFL Draft Approaches

Mike Fisher

NFL Free Agency Report: Will Cowboys Lose Amari Cooper to the Broncos?

The NFL Free Agency Report That Suggests The Dallas Cowboys Will Lose Amari Cooper to the Denver Broncos? Let's Consider The Hoops That Must Be Jumped Through

Mike Fisher

Cowboys Wideout Ventell Bryant Arrested for DUI

Dallas Cowboys Wideout Ventell Bryant Has Been Arrested for a DUI In His Home Town of Tampa Florida

Matt Galatzan

Cowboys Free Agency: What Does Personnel Dept. Think of Raiders Safety Karl Joseph?

The Dallas Cowboys in NFL Free Agency: A Look Inside The Star at What the Personnel Department Thinks of Raiders Safety Karl Joseph

Mike Fisher

Cowboys Jerry's Prediction: QB Dak Prescott Won't Hold Out

Dallas Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones And QB Dak Prescott Have Each Given Their Hints As To The Possibility of a Nasty Offseason holdout

Mike Fisher

by

Dallas 67

It’s Cowboys vs. Steelers in Aug. 6 Hall of Fame Game in Canton

It’s Cowboys vs. Steelers in Aug. 6 Hall of Fame Game in Canton

Mike Fisher

by

Cowboys 4ever

Trio of Transactions: Cowboys Sign 2 On Offense and Get NFL Draft Comp Pick

Trio of Transactions: The Cowboys Sign 2 On Offense and Get NFL Draft Comp Pick - While Working Toward The Bigger Free-Agency Headlines

Mike Fisher

'Ketchup on a Burger': The Value Amari Places on His Cowboys Chemistry With QB Dak

The Dallas Cowboys Are Up To Their Elbows In Big-Time Contract Talks. Meanwhile, Amari Cooper says he 'Wouldn't Trade My Bond With QB Dak Prescott for Anything'

Mike Fisher

Cowboys Latest Offer To Dak Prescott Exceeds Reported '$33 Million and $105 Million' Proposal

The Truth About That '$33M and $105M' Dallas Cowboys Offer To QB Dak Prescott? The Devil is Always In The Details - But The Details Show an Increased Offer

Mike Fisher

by

Randell NFLGuru

Jerry Jones Says Jimmy Johnson is Inspiration for Cowboys Playing in Hall of Fame Game

Dallas Owner Jerry Jones Says Jimmy Johnson is Inspiration for the Cowboys Playing in This Summer's NFL Hall of Fame Game

Mike Fisher