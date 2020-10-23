SI.com
Cowboys Blitzcast: The 'What-If's On Dak

Mike Fisher

FRISCO - Are there "what-if's'' when it comes to Dak Prescott's future with the Dallas Cowboys? And if there are any questions ... should it impact NFL Draft Watch 2021 here at The Star in Frisco?

Welcome to the ‘The Blitzcast – A Dallas Cowboys Podcast’ by Drunk Sports in partnership with CowboysSI.com. “BigRed” Lance Dorsett, Timm “IndyCarTim” Hamm, and Colby Sapp are your hosts as we discuss all things Dallas Cowboys and all things NFL.

On this week's episode - without trying to be alarmists - we discuss the "clown show'' seen in Arlington on Monday night as it unfolded on national television, and what really cost the Cowboys a win that evening. 

READ MORE: Cowboys Players: 'Our Coaches Aren't Good At Their Jobs'

READ MORE: Cowboys at Washington: Zack Martin Injury Update

We will then look at the current status of the NFC East and predict who wins it and with what win total.

Then we speculate wildly and broadcast irresponsibly on the topic of 'Draft Watch 2021' as its already being called, and ... "what-if's'' regarding QB Dak Prescott. Yes, we've written that it can be assumed that a full recovery is coming in about five months, that the Cowboyd and Dak remain on the same page and all the rest ... But the fellas cannot help but wonder ...

"What if''?

The Blitzcast can be found and heard here each and every week, on CowboysSI.com, as well as your favorite podcast app. Wherever you listen to your podcasts, we would appreciate if you hit that ‘subscribe’ button and leave us a great review. We’ll also be launching our show YouTube page as well very soon so look out for that. 

And feel free to message us anytime via email at TheCowboysBlitzcast@gmail.com. We can’t wait to hear from you and Go Cowboys! Please follow the discussion further with us on Twitter: @IndyCarTim, @ColbySapp, @DrunkBigRed, and @BlitzcastNFL.

