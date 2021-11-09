Skip to main content
    • November 9, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Cowboys BREAKING: Greg Zuerlein Moves to COVID List; Dallas to Conduct ‘Emergency’ Kicker Tryouts

    The Cowboys do not presently have a backup kicker in their employ.
    Author:

    FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys on Tuesday moved kicker Greg Zuerlein to the Reserve/COVID-19 list and will now conduct what a source termed an “emergency” tryout for a replacement to play in Sunday’s NFL Week 10 visit from the Atlanta Falcons.

    The Cowboys do not presently have a backup kicker in their employ, and while it has been speculated that Zuerlein might have a chance to be cleared for Sunday's game, the team is moving forward in search of help.

    Top candidates figure to include Lirim Hajrullahu, a free agent who has a history with Dallas special-teams coordinator John Fassel and was with Dallas earlier this season, and Brett Maher, who was with Cowboys in 2018-19. Maher has in the last two years spent time with the Jets, the Washington Football Team, Texans, Cardinals, and Saints, mostly as a practice squad reserve. 

    Maher time with the Cowboys ended when he missed 10 field goals in 13 games in 2019.

    Hajrullahu actually took two turns with Dallas earlier this season as he was signed to the training camp roster late in preseason while Zuerlein was still rehabbing following back surgery, and then again after Week 1 when he was added to the practice squad for a short time after Zuerlein missed three of his kick attempts in the season-opening loss against Tampa Bay.

    No image description

    zuerlein cow
    Play

    BREAKING: Zuerlein to COVID List; Dallas to Conduct ‘Emergency’ Kicker Tryouts

    The Cowboys do not presently have a backup kicker in their employ.

    26 minutes ago
    Cowboys - Broncos blocked punt
    Play

    Cowboys' Crazy Punt Block Rule: 'Certainly Something to Look At'

    Dallas vice president Stephen Jones says the NFL should re-examine the wacky rule that awarded the Broncos a first down off a blocked punt

    5 hours ago
    dak den red helmet
    Play

    Cowboys LISTEN: Time to Hit Panic Button?

    Locked On Cowboys: Cowboys lose to the Broncos in Week 9, 30-16

    6 hours ago

    In eight games this season, Zuerlein has made 14 of 18 field goals (77.8 percent) and 21 of 23 extra points.

    The “emergency” workouts will be held on Wednesday here at The Star.

    Follow FishSports on Twitter

    Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

    Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!

    zuerlein cow
    News

    BREAKING: Zuerlein to COVID List; Dallas to Conduct ‘Emergency’ Kicker Tryouts

    26 minutes ago
    Cowboys - Broncos blocked punt
    News

    Cowboys' Crazy Punt Block Rule: 'Certainly Something to Look At'

    5 hours ago
    dak den red helmet
    News

    Cowboys LISTEN: Time to Hit Panic Button?

    6 hours ago
    mcc dak
    News

    McCarthy Should Be Ripped for ‘Horrendous’ Dak Decision

    7 hours ago
    gallup ro
    News

    Gallup Return: Cowboys 'Awesome' Plan

    9 hours ago
    dak kellen blue
    News

    Cowboys’ Kellen Moore Not Moving to TCU

    Nov 8, 2021
    kearse den
    News

    Cowboys' Crossroad: Was Broncos Loss Hiccup or Habit?

    Nov 8, 2021
    https___predominantlyorange.com_wp-content_uploads_imagn-images_2017_07_17114942
    News

    'No Respect!' Did Dallas Diss Denver?

    Nov 8, 2021