BREAKING: Zuerlein to COVID List; Dallas to Conduct ‘Emergency’ Kicker Tryouts

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys on Tuesday moved kicker Greg Zuerlein to the Reserve/COVID-19 list and will now conduct what a source termed an “emergency” tryout for a replacement to play in Sunday’s NFL Week 10 visit from the Atlanta Falcons.

The Cowboys do not presently have a backup kicker in their employ, and while it has been speculated that Zuerlein might have a chance to be cleared for Sunday's game, the team is moving forward in search of help.

Top candidates figure to include Lirim Hajrullahu, a free agent who has a history with Dallas special-teams coordinator John Fassel and was with Dallas earlier this season, and Brett Maher, who was with Cowboys in 2018-19. Maher has in the last two years spent time with the Jets, the Washington Football Team, Texans, Cardinals, and Saints, mostly as a practice squad reserve.

Maher time with the Cowboys ended when he missed 10 field goals in 13 games in 2019.

Hajrullahu actually took two turns with Dallas earlier this season as he was signed to the training camp roster late in preseason while Zuerlein was still rehabbing following back surgery, and then again after Week 1 when he was added to the practice squad for a short time after Zuerlein missed three of his kick attempts in the season-opening loss against Tampa Bay.

In eight games this season, Zuerlein has made 14 of 18 field goals (77.8 percent) and 21 of 23 extra points.

The “emergency” workouts will be held on Wednesday here at The Star.

