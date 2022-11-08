Cowboys BREAKING: Odell Beckham Signing with Dallas is Oddsmakers Favorite

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys are talking about Odell Beckham Jr.

OBJ is talking about "America's Team.''

And the oddsmakers are listening.

Beckham Jr. is about to return to an NFL roster, with a positive picture being painted about his rehab from the torn ACL he sustained in the Super Bowl. ... and confirming CowboysSI.com's reporting that the Cowboys will be involved in the "OBJ Sweepstakes.''

Said Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on @1053thefan on Tuesday morning: “Odell is someone that we have all the appreciation in the world for what he is as a competitor. I know the Cowboys star on that helmet when he puts it on could look pretty good.”

Teams will obviously want real evidence of the reported "medical clearance.'' But we know now that Dallas is among the teams that have investigated the health and rehab of the two-time All-Pro receiver.

We also have Dallas icon Michael Irvin "guaranteeing'' that Beckham would love to play for the Cowboys and be the "savior,'' while Bills star Von Miller has issued the same sort of "guarantee'' of Beckham to Buffalo. Shepard). OBJ has sent mixed signals about the idea of returning to the Los Angeles Rams.

The odds?

Dallas comes in with a 29-percent chance of doing the deal.

Beckham himself has now talked of "finding a home'' and he's included Dallas on that wish list, while even coach Mike McCarthy has contributed to the open secret of there being a connection by raving about OBJ being "excellent, excellent'' in many ways.

The parties are talking. And the oddsmakers are listening.

