Cowboys BREAKING: Pro Bowler Season-Ending Injury; Dallas Signs 2 Long-Snappers

FRISCO - Yes, the Dallas Cowboys got through their 25-10 win in Week 4 over the Washington Commanders without any serious injuries to "starters.'' ...

Unless one recognizes that the long-snapper, Jake McQuaide, is a "starter'' of a sort.

McQuaide, a two-time Pro Bowler with the Rams who is in his second season with Dallas, suffered a torn triceps on his final rep of that game and will now be move on to the team's season-ending injured reserve list.

The Cowboys moved quickly in working out four prospects at the position on Tuesday here inside The Star, needing a replacement to play against the aforementioned Rams in Week 5 this Sunday at Los Angeles.

The four candidates: Garrison Sanborn, Antonio Ortiz, Matt Overton and Tucker Addington - with the latter two winning the day's competition and both being added to the practice squad ... meaning their competition will continue throughout the week as they work with punter Bryan Anger, kicker Brett Maher and special teams coordinator John "Bones" Fassel, the two having spent several seasons together with the aforementioned Rams. He'd parlay that one-year deal in another when he was awarded a contract this past offseason that keeps him in

Dallas is at 3-1 on the season, with all three phases contributing ... and the Cowboys of course hoping that Fassel and his special teams guys can continue to keep up in terms of carrying their weight as the team continues to rely on its defense and on the offense with Cooper Rush continuing to sub for the injured Dak Prescott.

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!