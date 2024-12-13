Cowboys' breakout rookie doubtful for Panthers game after concussion
The Dallas Cowboys are facing a potential hole on their offensive line as rookie center Cooper Beebe remains in concussion protocol following his injury during Monday Night Football against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Beebe has been sidelined from practice all week, casting significant doubt on his availability for Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers.
"He's going to have to make big jump here in the next 24 hours," said Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy.
Beebe's absence would be a significant blow to the Cowboys' offensive line. The rookie has shown impressive poise and athleticism since taking over the starting center role.
Given the nature of concussions and the importance of player safety, it seems unlikely Beebe will be cleared in time for the game.
This would mean a return to center for Brock Hoffman, who filled in admirably for Beebe earlier in the season. While T.J. Bass would start at right guard.
Dallas will be without standout linebacker DeMarvion Overshown who was lost to a knee injury for the remainder of the season following Monday Night.
Facing a must-win situation, the Cowboys will attempt to rebound in Charlotte and salvage their fading playoff hopes.
