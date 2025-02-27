Cowboys Country

Cowboys Brian Schottenheimer discusses potential Cooper Beebe move

Will the Dallas Cowboys move Cooper Beebe to guard?

Randy Gurzi

Dallas Cowboys guard Cooper Beebe
Dallas Cowboys guard Cooper Beebe / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images
With Zack Martin announcing his retirement, the Dallas Cowboys have a hole to fill at right guard.

While they could go for a free agent — like Will Hernandez who has experience with offensive coordinator Klayton Adams — they’ve also kicked around the idea of moving Cooper Beebe from center to guard.

Head coach Brian Schottenheimer was asked about this potential move while speaking at the NFL Combine. He didn’t commit to a move but said the goal is to get the five best players on the field.

Schottenheimer added that it’s a difficult decision moving someone after so much work at one position.

Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys Cooper Beebe / Andrew Dieb-Imagn Images

Beebe, who played guard at Kansas State, moved to center during his rookie season in 2024. He excelled in that role, proving to be the team’s most reliable rookie.

Still, it’s intriguing to think about him returning to his natural position, especially since Dallas now employs his former offensive coordinator, Conor Riley, as their offensive line coach.

Published
Randy Gurzi
RANDY GURZI

Arizona State grad

