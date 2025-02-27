Cowboys Brian Schottenheimer discusses potential Cooper Beebe move
With Zack Martin announcing his retirement, the Dallas Cowboys have a hole to fill at right guard.
While they could go for a free agent — like Will Hernandez who has experience with offensive coordinator Klayton Adams — they’ve also kicked around the idea of moving Cooper Beebe from center to guard.
MORE: Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer praises Osa Odighizuwa as contract talks heat up
Head coach Brian Schottenheimer was asked about this potential move while speaking at the NFL Combine. He didn’t commit to a move but said the goal is to get the five best players on the field.
Schottenheimer added that it’s a difficult decision moving someone after so much work at one position.
Beebe, who played guard at Kansas State, moved to center during his rookie season in 2024. He excelled in that role, proving to be the team’s most reliable rookie.
Still, it’s intriguing to think about him returning to his natural position, especially since Dallas now employs his former offensive coordinator, Conor Riley, as their offensive line coach.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
2025 Dallas Cowboys NFL Combine meeting tracker
3 quarterbacks Cowboys could target on Day 3 of the 2025 NFL Draft
Cowboys pick surprise 'home-run hitter' in Mel Kiper NFL mock draft
Stephen Jones reveals Dallas Cowboys' plan for NFL free agency
Should Cowboys reunite with former star receiver in free agency?
Meet Sophy Laufer: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix docuseries