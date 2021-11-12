Cowboys Play 'Brotherhood Bingo': Here's Why

McCarthy's view of Cowboys team meetings? They "needed to loosen up a little bit," so out comes "Brotherhood Bingo.''

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys are seeking a bounce-back victory as the Atlanta Falcons come to town on Sunday, and maybe coming off a loss, the 6-2 Cowboys need to "loosen up a bit,'' as coach Mike McCarthy said on Friday.

And so, early Friday, in the Cowboys' team meeting, McCarthy pulled out the Bingo Machine - you know, the popcorn-popping ping-pong ball gizmo in which balls with numbers pop to the top.

In this case, the numbers on the ping-pong balls matched Cowboys jerseys. Your number comes up, you four guys come to the front of the room and tell a story about yourself.

Maybe the story is deep. But usually the story is funny. And in the estimation of McCarthy, "funny'' is exactly what the Cowboys need right now.

This has nothing with taking lightly the 4-4 Falcons, winners of three of their last four games; quite the opposite, in fact. The Cowboys have respect for what Atlanta has built, and get this The Falcons would be in the playoffs in the NFC if the postseason began today.

So would Dallas, of course, despite last week's shocking 30-16 home loss to Denver.

After the Cowboys fell flat vs. the Broncos last week, McCarthy sensed a need. A strong performance from QB Dak Prescott would show that his strained calf is behind him. A good showing from the Cowboys defense would help get Dallas back on track and give defensive coordinator Dan Quinn something to feel good about. Quinn will face Atlanta for the first time since the Falcons fired him last season.

"There is no time to take a stroll down memory lane," Quinn said. "We’ve got some sh-t to fix."

Ah, but that doesn't mean there isn't time for some fun. The Bingo game was fun. And maybe it "fixes some sh-t,'' too, for a Cowboys team that in the opinion of McCarthy needs to tighten up its play ... but loosen up its psyche.

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!