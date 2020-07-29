Cowboys Camp: 5 Players Hurt By No Preseason

FRISCO - The COVID-19-forced offseason changes in the NFL will impact every aspect of the game and its participants, not the least of whom are the "bubble guys'' - the members of the present roster who might be robbed of make-the-team opportunities because of altered practice work and the elimination of preseason games.

The top five - er, bottom five - members of the Dallas Cowboys who, through no fault of their own - might find themselves riding a popped bubble:

5) Clayton Thorson QB - The Cowboys new coaching staff needs to pour all of its resources into getting starter Dak Prescott on the same page with Mike McCarthy and company. ... and any leftover time will be likely be spent on rookie Ben DiNucci - thus stealing from Thorson any chance to shine.

4) Jamize Olawale FB - Does the new coaching staff want a fullback? Olawale had "sponsors'' in the building last year who considered him a difference-maker; they were never quite proven right.

3) Ventell Bryant WR - He can from nowhere a year ago to grab an in-season roster spot simply based on the practice-time evidence that he can play special teams. To make the 2020 team, it'll have to be more standout work in the backyard at The Star.

2) Kai Forbath K - There are obvious reasons to assume that Greg Zuerlein will be the Cowboys’ kicker for the 2020 season, his Rams connection with new special teams coordinator John Fassel among them. But Forbath spent the second part of last season in Dallas earning a shot at keeping the job ... and now any "pressure kicks'' he makes to prove himself will feature "artificial pressure'' - not the same test.

1) Mitch Hyatt OL - The scouting department has changed, and that group considered Hyatt a UDFA steal a year ago. But the previous coaching administration needed to see him get bigger and stronger. And this administration will want to see him play - something rendered pretty much impossible in this COVID-19 era.