CowboyMaven
Top Stories
Game Day
News

Cowboys Cap Room: Here's Why Ezekiel Elliott and La'el Collins Deals Were Restructured

Mike Fisher

FRISCO - The numbers are flying high, and so are the imaginations for what might be. On Day 1 of NFL Free Agency, the Dallas Cowboys made two big moves involving Dak Prescott and Amari Cooper, then two small moves involving La’el Collins and Ezekiel Elliott ... and then speculation that it must all be tied together ... or maybe even all about an exciting acquisition around the corner.

But no, the Collins and Elliott moves have nothing to do with Dak (who is presently on the franchise tag and counts about $33 million against the cap). And no, their restructured deals have nothing to do with "needing room for Cooper'' (who has his new five-year, $100-million deal but will likely eat up far less than that $20 mil APY against the 2020 cap) because Dallas already had plenty of room.

And, not to be a dream-crusher here, but no, the moves with Zeke and La'el are, CowboysSI.com is told, largely "procedural'' and somewhat "protective.''

"Procedural'' in that the Cowboys frequently build into their contracts "switches that can be flipped'' in a way that doesn't dangerously push money into the future (a common misconception) but rather simply converts what was slated to be "base salary'' into "signing bonus.''

That's "procedural.'' It doesn't change the players' 2020 paychecks. It simply changes the bucket from which they are paid.

In the case, of the Collins restructure, there is a $4 million cap-room gain; $5 million of his 2020 "base'' is now "bonus.'' But that's just a side effect here.

In the case of the Elliott restructure, there is no cap-room change. So .. why do it?

Beyond altering "base salary'' into "signing bonus,'' a team can also change what used to be an "option bonus'' into a "signing bonus.'' The key difference: A signing bonus represents retrievable money for the team in case of a breach of contract. 

Are La'el Collins and Ezekiel Elliott going to breach their contract? One would hope not. But just in case? That's the "protective'' part.

The Cowboys activated these switches not to "gain room'' and not to "prepare to sign a Tier-1 free agent.'' They did all this (while at the same time watching the signings move their cap room down to about $30 million) for simple reasons of "procedure'' and "protection.''

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

No Deal, So Cowboys Put $33M Tag on QB Prescott; What Comes Next?

Dallas Gets No Deal With Dak Prescott, So The Cowboys Place The $33M Franchise Tag on the QB; As NFL Free Agency Is On the Horizon, What Comes Next?

Mike Fisher

by

PapaUmMaoMao

Source: Cowboys Win Free Agent Amari Cooper with 5-Year, $100M Deal

The Dallas Cowboys Win Free Agent Amari Cooper with What A Source Tells us is a 5-Year, $100M Deal

Mike Fisher

by

jda8600

Read the Classy Byron Jones ‘Goodbye Love Letter’ to his Cowboys ‘Maniacs’

He’s Getting Paid All-Time Money to join the Dolphins. But first: The Classy Byron Jones Pens a ‘Goodbye Love Letter’ to his Cowboys ‘Maniacs’

Mike Fisher

by

EMMITT 22

Cowboys & NFL Coronavirus News Tracker: Tag for Dak and No Draft Party in Vegas

Our Dallas Cowboys & NFL Coronavirus News Tracker: Up-to-the-Minute Updates From Frisco and Beyond - Tag for Dak and No Draft Party in Vegas

Mike Fisher

by

WareD94

Cowboys vs. Dak: The Final Obstacle to Finalizing a New Contract

Right Now, It's The Dallas Cowboys vs. Dak Prescott. But We Think There is But One Final Obstacle to Finalizing a New Contract

Mike Fisher

Cowboys Can't Close: Amari Cooper Hits NFL Free Agency

Cowboys Can't Close: Amari Cooper Hits NFL Free Agency

Mike Fisher

by

DrWayneMelton

NFL Tracker Day 1 Review: Cowboys Keep Their Top 2 Dak and Amari (Kinda)

Updated by the Minute, our Dallas Cowboys 2020 NFL Free Agency Tracker: Predictions on Dak, Amari and The Whole Roster of Cowboys Without Contracts

Mike Fisher

Texans Sign McCarthy Fave WR Randall Cobb Away From Cowboys

Dallas Keeps Amari Cooper But the Texans Sign McCarthy Fave WR Randall Cobb Away From Cowboys

Mike Fisher

Cowboys TE Jarwin Donating Part of New Deal to Oklahoma State Workers

Newly-Signed Cowboys TE Blake Jarwin's donation will support workers impacted by the cancellation of spring sports at Oklahoma State

Matthew Postins

Cowboys Ex Byron Jones Moves to Dolphins (as Highest-Paid CB in NFL History)

Cowboys Ex Byron Jones Jumps to Dolphins (as Highest-Paid CB in NFL History)

Mike Fisher