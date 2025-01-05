Cowboys Cheerleader gets crushed in the head by Brandon Aubrey kickoff
It has been that kind of year for the Dallas Cowboys.
As the underwhelming and disappointing season comes to an end, even the cheerleaders are catching strays.
In the second quarter against the Washington Commanders, one Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader took a kickoff to the head from Brandon Aubrey,
Luckily she was able to laugh it off.
Michelle is a rookie member of the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleading squad.
"I decided to audition for DCC because it has been a lifelong dream of mine. I am driven by my passion for dancing and performing and DCC represents the pinnacle of performance on one of the largest stages in the world. The opportunity to be a part of that is incredibly exciting," she wrote in her bio.
"I’ve always admired DCCs, not just for their dancing and skill, but for the inspiring women they are. They embody strength, dedication, and grace, and I’ve looked up to them for as long as I can remember. I love that the women represent tradition and continue to craft a legacy that will be remembered for a long time. Being a part of this team would not only fulfill a personal dream but also allow me to join a community of incredible individuals who motivate and uplift each other."
The Cowboys entered Sunday's Week 18 game with a 7-9 record, while the Commanders stormed into Dallas at 11-5 with a playoff spot already in hand.
If the Commanders can come away with a win, they will face the Los Angeles Rams or the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC Wild Card round.
