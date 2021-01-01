Cowboys Closers: Can McCarthy Be The 'Anti-Garrett'?

FRISCO - Four times in the 10-year Dallas Cowboys reign of coach Jason Garrett, "America's Team'' faced essentially the same end-of-season win-and-you're-in scenarios: Beat the NFC East opponent on the other sideline.

Four times, Garrett's Cowboys lost.

Along comes NFL Week 17. Sunday at the New York Giants. If following this noon CT game, Philadelphia beats Washington in the night game, Dallas wins the NFC East and goes to the NFL Playoffs.

If, of course, Dallas wins.

“Everything we do in this game is about how you finish,'' said coach Mike McCarthy, Garrett's replacement in Dallas. "Whether it’s a play, a practice, it’s no different. "Finish the right way.''

In the case of the Cowboys, that would mean a 7-9 record - but more important to what McCarthy calls "the mindset'' - it would mean closing the season with four straight wins.

“That’s really where my mindset is,'' he said. "We want to finish this regular season and hopefully we have the opportunity to continue. But this is all about finishing the guaranteed opportunities, especially against a division opponent.''

The NFL, in its wisdom, conventionally closes its regular seasons with divisional matchups. The jumble has contributed to the fact that for the last 16 years, a different team has won the division.

The Cowboys' Garrett-led four-time inability to win late has contributed to that as well.

"These games,'' McCarthy said, "are usually the hardest.''

Working to make it even harder on Dallas is none other than Garrett, the Giants offensive coordinator. New York is in the same situation as he so often was in Dallas: If the Giants win, paired with a Washington loss, New York goes to the playoffs.

New York, in its last three games, has struggled to score, and has been outscored 72-26. Dallas, meanwhile, is 3-0 during that same time while averaging 36 points on offense and grabbing 10 takeaways on defense.

Will the Cowboys keep trending up? Or will Dallas history repeat itself?

“We’ve all seen it happen,” McCarthy said. “You get hot in December, it’s the way you want to enter the playoffs because anything can happen in the playoffs. It’s something I’ve always focused on and always talked about it with the team and paid close attention to how we train our football team, particularly coming out of October into November and then into December.”

And now, for Cowboys Nation, hopefully - with a change of habit - into January.