“I was kinda stuck in between,'' coach Mike McCarthy says of his playoff victory dance, "a breakdance and The Griddy.”

FRISCO - Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy has some explaining to do.

His team took on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the final game of the NFL's Super Wild Card weekend on Monday Night Football. ... and the Cowboys demolished Tom Brady's team 31-14.

And afterward, cornerback Trevon Diggs offered up to McCarthy a "Victory Chain'' ... which the coach donned ...

And then broke into postgame Victory Chain Strut-Dance says otherwise ...Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott will tell you that he craves team success and pays little attention to individual records.

McCarthy's Tuesday afternoon explanation?

“I was kinda stuck in between,'' he said, "a breakdance and The Griddy.”

McCarthy suggested he has more dance moves in his arsenal for future success ... which Dallas hopes can happen despite a few issues. A trip to the NFC Championship Game on the line Sunday in Santa Clara, with the only negative issues emerging from the game being the physical health of Jayron Kearse and Jason Peters. ...

Oh, and the mental health of kicker Brett Maher.

“It’s feeling all right,'' said safety Kearse, who reportedly has a sprained knee. "I’ll be good.''

Peters, though, has a hip injury that could cause him to miss time.

And of course Maher is trying to bounce back from his history-making four missed PATs in the blowout in Tampa.

Otherwise, though, while the 'Boys generally feel good ... And ready to dance in San Francisco.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Dallas Cowboys?

America's Team ALERT!

Get your Dallas Cowboys game TICKETS from SI Tickets ... here!

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!