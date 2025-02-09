Cowboys could be frontrunners to sign cheap, reliable replacement for Zack Martin
The Dallas Cowboys have often been criticized for their lack of aggressiveness in free agency, but fans are hoping that will change, at least to some degree, with the new coaching staff.
The Cowboys have several roster holes to fill, but not every need has to be addressed with a star player.
MORE: Klayton Adams shares excitement to join Cowboys coaching staff
Many of these needs can be filled with affordable roster improvements, and the Cowboys' new offensive coordinator, Klayton Adams, may open the door for a potential free-agent signing.
Will Hernandez, a right guard who played under Adams when he was the offensive line coach with the Arizona Cardinals, could be a perfect candidate.
Many Cowboys fans may be familiar with Hernandez, as he spent the first four seasons of his career with the New York Giants. However, he has since proven his worth during his time with the Arizona Cardinals.
MORE: Cowboys hire one of college football's 'most respected' o-line coaches
Hernandez only played five games last season due to a season-ending injury, but gave up zero sacks and committed just two penalties.
He would be a solid replacement for Cowboys legend Zack Martin. While Hernandez isn't quite on the same caliber as Martin, his familiarity with Adams' run schemes makes him an excellent addition to a Cowboys offensive line that has struggled even with Martin on the field.
Additionally, Hernandez fits the profile of a cheap free agent, a type the Cowboys typically target, with Spotrac predicting an average annual value of just $4.3 million.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
3 Cowboys who could be salary cap casualties in 2025 offseason
Cowboys pick dynamic, fast-rising receiver in new ESPN NFL mock draft
Proposed Cowboys 'Luka Doncic-like' trade will give fans nightmares
Micah Parsons predicts Super Bowl LIX winner
Myles Garrett once made a video plea to play for Dallas Cowboys