Cowboys Country

Cowboys could be frontrunners to sign cheap, reliable replacement for Zack Martin

The Dallas Cowboys new offensive coordinator could already be helping with the Cowboys roster.

Koby Skillern

Arizona Cardinals guard Will Hernandez is helped off of the field by medical personnel after suffering an injury
Arizona Cardinals guard Will Hernandez is helped off of the field by medical personnel after suffering an injury / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Dallas Cowboys have often been criticized for their lack of aggressiveness in free agency, but fans are hoping that will change, at least to some degree, with the new coaching staff.

The Cowboys have several roster holes to fill, but not every need has to be addressed with a star player.

MORE: Klayton Adams shares excitement to join Cowboys coaching staff

Many of these needs can be filled with affordable roster improvements, and the Cowboys' new offensive coordinator, Klayton Adams, may open the door for a potential free-agent signing.

Arizona Cardinals guard Will Hernandez (76) during the third quarter against the San Francisco 49ers
Arizona Cardinals guard Will Hernandez during the third quarter against the San Francisco 49ers / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Will Hernandez, a right guard who played under Adams when he was the offensive line coach with the Arizona Cardinals, could be a perfect candidate.

Many Cowboys fans may be familiar with Hernandez, as he spent the first four seasons of his career with the New York Giants. However, he has since proven his worth during his time with the Arizona Cardinals.

MORE: Cowboys hire one of college football's 'most respected' o-line coaches

Hernandez only played five games last season due to a season-ending injury, but gave up zero sacks and committed just two penalties.

He would be a solid replacement for Cowboys legend Zack Martin. While Hernandez isn't quite on the same caliber as Martin, his familiarity with Adams' run schemes makes him an excellent addition to a Cowboys offensive line that has struggled even with Martin on the field.

Additionally, Hernandez fits the profile of a cheap free agent, a type the Cowboys typically target, with Spotrac predicting an average annual value of just $4.3 million.

Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI

3 Cowboys who could be salary cap casualties in 2025 offseason

Cowboys pick dynamic, fast-rising receiver in new ESPN NFL mock draft

Proposed Cowboys 'Luka Doncic-like' trade will give fans nightmares

Micah Parsons predicts Super Bowl LIX winner

Myles Garrett once made a video plea to play for Dallas Cowboys

Meet Abby Summers: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Rookie

Published
Koby Skillern
KOBY SKILLERN

Home/News