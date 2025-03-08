Cowboys could find help for the defensive line by taking from Dan Quinn for a change
Osa Odighizuwa recently re-signed with the Dallas Cowboys, agreeing to a massive four-year deal worth $80 million. With him returning for the 2025 season, a pass-rushing defensive tackle might not seem like a major need. That doesn't mean they shouldn't target one, especially when they offer position flexibility.
That's the case with Jonathan Allen, who has lined up as a defensive end as well as a tackle during his eight years with the Washington Commanders.
MORE: Cowboys predicted to sign their own kryptonite in free agency
Allen, who was the 17th overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, was recently released by the Commanders, sending the two-time Pro Bowler to the open market. During his final season with Washington, Allen appeared in eight games and recorded 19 tackles with three sacks.
Should the Cowboys target Allen, it would represent a welcome change. In 2024, Washington hired Dallas defensive coordinator Dan Quinn as their head coach and he promptly began signing former Cowboys.
Quinn added Dorance Armstrong, Tyler Biadasz, and Dante Fowler Jr., who all proved to be key contributors during their run to the NFC Championship Game. The Cowboys could take someone from Quinn for a change and turn the interior of their line into a strength in the process.
