Cowboys could have reinforcements soon with DT returning from injured reserve
Mazi Smith was supposed to be the anchor of the Dallas Cowboys defensive line this season and was given every opportunity to prove himself. When it became apparent during the preseason that he wasn't ready for the expanded role, Dallas added some help.
First, they traded for veteran Jordan Phillips and then later signed free agent Linval Joseph. While Joseph has played sparingly, the Cowboys have been without Phillips since the opener. The 32-year-old played against the Cleveland Browns and was sent to the IR with a wrist injury.
Phillips later started some drama when he claimed he wasn't injured. He did have surgery on the wrist in the offseason, but the timing of his placement on the IR was peculiar, to say the least.
MORE: Cowboys 4-round mock draft: Playmaking WR kicks off impressive haul
The good news is that Phillips has been cleared to return to practice and was a full participant on Wednesday. He was ruled out for their Week 8 game against the San Francisco 49ers but he could return in Week 9 when they take on the Atlanta Falcons.
Dallas has struggled to slow down the run this season, with their interior linemen being bullied at the line of scrimmage. They've also been unable to generate a consistent pass rush with Micah Parsons, DeMarcus Lawrence, and Marshawn Kneeland all injured.
Phillips might not be the force he was in 2019 when he had 9.5 sacks for Buffalo, but he's a 6-foot-6, 330-pounder who can generate a pass rush and hopefully help them slow down the run. It might not feel like a huge addition but any reinforcements they can get right now should be welcomed.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Cowboys vs. 49ers: 3 keys to victory for Week 8
Dallas Cowboys vs 49ers injury report, Week 8: Wednesday
NFL Power Rankings, Week 8: Cowboys can make up ground with win
Dallas Cowboys' starting 5: Players with most NBA potential
Updated 2025 NFL Draft order after Week 7: Where do Cowboys stand?