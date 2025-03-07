Cowboys Country

Cowboys could target recently released Titans linebacker

The Dallas Cowboys may be set at starter when it comes to defensive end. However, a recently released Titans linebacker could be a perfect depth piece.

Tyler Reed

Tennessee Titans linebacker Harold Landry III celebrates the fumble recovery against the Minnesota Vikings during the first half at Nissan Stadium.
Tennessee Titans linebacker Harold Landry III celebrates the fumble recovery against the Minnesota Vikings during the first half at Nissan Stadium. / Steve Roberts-Imagn Images
When healthy, the Dallas Cowboys defensive edge could be one of the most fearsome units in the entire NFL.

However, health was the key word this past season as Micah Parsons and DeMarvion Overshown missed significant time.

Parsons and Overshown are the future and present of the defense; however, adding depth is necessary in such a vital position.

That is why the front office should take a closer look at recently released Tennessee Titans linebacker Harold Landry.

NFL insider Tom Pelissero has reported that the Titans are moving on from seventh-year linebacker Harold Landry.

Landry will be a big name on the market during free agency. During his time with the Titans, Landry accumulated 50.5 sacks.

Before this past season's trade deadline, Landry was a target for many teams; however, the Titans made the decision to keep him in Nashville.

Harold Landr
Tennessee Titans linebacker Harold Landry III against the Indianapolis Colts during the second half at Nissan Stadium. / Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

The asking price for Landry will more than likely be too high for what the Cowboys would be willing to spend.

However, the 2021 Pro Bowler could be a franchise-changing piece for the Cowboys. Pro Football Focus had Landry graded as the 51st best edge rusher from the 2024 season.

Obviously, that grade doesn't mean everything, as Landry's play on the field sometimes made him look like one of the best currently playing the game.

Tyler Reed
TYLER REED

Tyler is a graduate of the University of Kentucky, where he majored in communications. Aside from his roles with the Cowboys and Chargers on SI, Tyler also covers sports and pop culture for The Big Lead.

