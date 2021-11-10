Cowboys COVID: Dallas Signs New Kicker

The Cowboys have a new and temporary kicker for Sunday’s game.

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys on Tuesday moved kicker Greg Zuerlein to the Reserve/COVID-19 list and after conducting what a source termed an “emergency” tryout for a replacement to play in Sunday’s NFL Week 10 visit from the Atlanta Falcons, have themselves a new kicker.

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy on Wednesday acknowledged the situation, confirming that Dallas would conduct a pair of workouts today, while adding that the club still holds out hope that Zuerlein could be cleared in time for Sunday.

But the Cowboys did not have a backup kicker in their employ - and Zuerlein's clearance seems unlikely - so the team moved forward in search of help.

The winner of the “kick-off”? Lirim Hajrullahu, a free agent who has a history with Dallas special-teams coordinator John Fassel and was with Dallas earlier this season..

He beats out Brett Maher, who was with Cowboys in 2018-19. Maher has in the last two years spent time with the Jets, the Washington Football Team, Texans, Cardinals, and Saints, mostly as a practice squad reserve. Maher's time with the Cowboys ended when he missed 10 field goals in 13 games in 2019.

Hajrullahu actually took two turns with Dallas earlier this season as he was signed to the training camp roster late in preseason while Zuerlein was still rehabbing following back surgery, and then again after Week 1 when he was added to the practice squad for a short time after Zuerlein missed three of his kick attempts in the season-opening loss against Tampa Bay.

In eight games this season, Zuerlein has made 14 of 18 field goals (77.8 percent) and 21 of 23 extra points. On Sunday, it will be the job of the new “temp kicker” to keep it straight and long.

