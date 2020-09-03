SI.com
CowboyMaven
HomeCowboy Maven+NewsPodcastsGame Day
Search

Cowboys Cut Clinton-Dix: What It Says About McCarthy - And Earl Thomas

Mike Fisher

FRISCO - In 2016, Ha-Ha Clinton Dix represented the Green Bay Packers in the Pro Bowl after recording a career-high five interceptions. In spring 2020? He was to represent new Mike McCarthy's idea of a ballhawk as the safety, 27, signed a one-year deal to join the Dallas Cowboys secondary.

And as we approach fall 2020? Ha Ha is - no joke - out of a job.

READ MORE: NFL Cowboys Cutdown Tracker: No Joke: Ha Ha Clinton-Dix Released

Clinton-Dix, who played for the Cowboys coach in Green Bay from 2014-18, got a $2.5 million guarantee to come to Dallas. ... but his release opens up $1.5 mil in cap room.

Still, this is an eye-on-the-face transaction. Clinton-Dix was supposed to be the top candidate to supplant Jeff Heath, who has moved on to the Las Vegas Raiders via NFL Free Agency.

"That’s the No. 1 thing in winning football games,'' new Dallas defensive coordinator Mike Nolan said of his and McCarthy's shared philosophy on that side of the ball. "Getting the ball for your offense.''

Clinton-Dix couldn't beat out journeyman Darian Thompson, and we're not sure he outplayed second-year guy Donovan Wilson or converted rookie Reggie Robinson II, either.

The Clinton-Dix transaction does tell us two things, however. 1) Unlike previous Dallas head coaches (read: Parcells, Bill), McCarthy doesn't favor "McCarthy Guys'' who can't play. And 2) The national-media people, and anybody else around here who kept pitching that Clinton-Dix is superior to Earl Thomas - a name that still resonates here at The Star, believe me - are now proven horribly wrong.

THANKS FOR READING COWBOY MAVEN
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments (1)
No. 1-1
jda8600
jda8600

Clinton-Dix may not be the player he was coming out of Bama, but still grades out better than Heath and Woods. McCoy and Clinton-Dix are sensible signings that play 16 games/season.

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

NFL Cowboys Cutdown Tracker: No Joke - Ha Ha Clinton-Dix Released

NFL Dallas Cowboys Cutdown Tracker: We'll Update It Constantly As The Squad Gets Down To 53 ... No Joke - Ha Ha Clinton-Dix Released

Mike Fisher

Cowboys Players Say There's 'Green Light' For Anthem Protest

Dallas Cowboys Players Say There's An Organizational 'Green Light' For Them To Express Themselves In Protest During National Anthem

Mike Fisher

Cowboys Cutdown Time; 53-Man Roster Projection

As Dallas Cowboys Training Camp Closes At The Star, Our 53-Man Roster Projections

Mike Fisher

by

JKOEHL42

Cowboys Camp: 5 Thursday Injury Concerns On Offense And Defense

Before attention shifts to the upcoming showdown vs. the Los Angeles Rams, let's looking into what the Cowboys' competitive training camp revealed on Thursday on the injury front

BriAmaranthus

Cowboys Top 60 Greatest Players, Part III: DuPree To 'Moose'

In honor of their 60-Year Celebration, Today we start our countdown of the 60 greatest players in Dallas Cowboys history - Nos. 46-50

Matthew Postins

Ezekiel Elliott Believes This Is The Dallas Cowboys 'Most Talented' Roster

Star Running Back Ezekiel Elliott Believes This 2020 Version Of The Dallas Cowboys Is Their 'Most Talented' Roster

Mike Fisher

Cowboys Top 60 Greatest Players, Part II: Novacek To Coakley

In honor of their 60-Year Celebration, Today we start our countdown of the 60 greatest players in Dallas Cowboys history - Nos. 51-55

Matthew Postins

Cowboys Cut QB, Clearing Path For Ben DiNucci & His 'Romo Traits'

The Dallas Cowboys Have Cut One Former Backup QB, Clearing A Backup Path For Ben DiNucci With The Hope The Rookie Possesses 'Tony Romo Traits'

Mike Fisher

Cowboys Blitzcast: Two Surprises Jumping Out Of The Star

Dallas Cowboys Blitzcast: We Visit With 2 Former NFL Players About 2 Surprises Jumping Out Of The Star

Mike Fisher

Cowboys All-Time Top 60 Greatest Players, Part I: Bates to Newhouse

In honor of their 60-Year Celebration, Today we start our countdown of the 60 greatest players in Dallas Cowboys history - Nos. 56-60

Matthew Postins